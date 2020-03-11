The early reviews for this movie haven’t been positive. Perhaps that’s because last year we saw the amazing Marriage Story, and this marriage story is a lot more low-key. It has the lived-in feel of a 29-year marriage. For my money, watching these two amazing actors makes it worth the price of admission, although I’ll admit, it has a few flaws.

Grace is played by Annette Bening, who continues to impress me with her work (it’s a shame her 2017 movie Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool wasn’t more widely seen).

Grace loves gathering poems, while her husband Edward (the always brilliant Bill Nighy, who helped me forget about his disappointing Emma. a few weeks ago) is fond of browsing the Wiki pages online. Their adult son Jamie (Josh O’Connor, who holds his own with these two acting legends) is in a relationship that’s not doing so well, either.

Most of writer/director William Nicholson’s movies haven’t impressed me (Unbroken, Breathe, Les Miserables), but I did love Gladiator. Here, he is adapting his own play (and it feels like something that would probably work better on stage). It’s a quiet picture of a couple that perhaps never belonged together. It’s the opposite of Marriage Story where the couple seemed perfect for each other. When you hear about couples (or relatives) that are in their early 20s and getting married…these are the types of scenarios you fear. That they don’t even really know the other person, or themselves, that well yet. These are the things that happen (isn’t the divorce rate always around 50%?), except usually it is in their 30s. It’s amazing this couple made it this long, and it also makes what is happening so much more powerful.

Most people will watch Grace and have little sympathy for her. She does project an anger and pettiness that becomes hard to take, but I think that makes it a more interesting character study. She does show doses of vulnerability and love, and how can you not have sympathy for a woman who is planning a night out to celebrate their wedding anniversary, while her husband is planning his way out of the marriage?

Edward, with that slouching so common to Nighy, just looks tired and defeated. Not because their marriage isn’t in a good place at this moment, but perhaps because he’s had a life of dealing with this type of person. It’s drained him.

I find it interesting that you don’t think either one of them is a villain. It’s the same thing I felt with Marriage Story, even when we found out one of them had an affair, or that they lawyer up. In this, the scene with a lawyer is terrific also, but in a much different way.

It’s nice that a lot of the conversations feel natural. My wife pointed something out while we watched Marriage Story, and it stuck with me. A scene in which Adam Driver is pleading with Johansson, and breaks down crying. It felt like we were watching a monologue in an acting class. This movie has none of those showy elements and it works better because of that.

Perhaps more could’ve been done to show that Grace picked the wrong partner, and Edward didn’t do the little things spouses should do in an attempt to have a happy marriage. Yet it was refreshing to not have flashbacks, and I’m not sure how that could’ve been accomplished.

There were a few different fights in the kitchen that were smartly written. There were a few acerbic lines that were perfect (Bening sarcastically saying, “Go out and join a book club, should I?”). It’s also nice how the son’s character was written, who wasn’t just quiet, or wasn’t overly angry when speaking with his parents.

I joked to my wife, “This is another movie where the actress is so much younger than her onscreen husband.”

She responded, “Uh…her husband [Warren Beatty] is a lot older than her, so that happens.”

And when I crunched the numbers, it made more sense in this film. Nighy is only nine years older than Benning; her real life husband is 21 years older.

Check this out at the Angelika Film Center this weekend.

3 stars out of 5.