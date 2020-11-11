Liam Neeson may have a special set of skills, but he’s got a horrible set of agents. He takes any script that requires him to get revenge and kick ass. He said years ago he was going to stop doing these movies, yet he keeps making ‘em. But I saw this for a few reasons. They just announced in San Diego that they were going to be closing restaurants and theatres again on Saturday. So the wife and I went to the Reading Town Square for dinner and a movie. A few days earlier when we saw the new Kevin Costner movie there, we walked by the poster for Honest Thief. Neeson was holding a gun (if memory serves), and my wife said, “Now, when Kevin Costner is in these movies trying to save his family, he usually ends up dying in the process. Liam Neeson knows how to get the job done.”

The final reason I went to see this movie was actor Jeffrey Donovan. I always enjoy when there are character actors that are fun on screen, and Donovan is one of them. He played Vance in Hitch, and in the Costner movie, he had facial expressions and lines that stole the film. In this, he plays the Tommy Lee Jones character from The Fugitive. He’s cranky, and chasing a criminal, that may not have done what he’s accused of. And what is it that Neeson is accused of? Well, he calls the FBI to turn himself in for a series of bank robberies. That’s the first in a series of idiotic decisions and implausible scenarios that pop up in this movie. He doesn’t have a lawyer. He just calls the FBI, and they send two goons over that decide — hey, we can keep this $9 million, kill him, and live the good life. While it’s fun to watch Liam and an FBI agent fall out the window, he’s 68-years-old. When he runs and tackles someone, it’s looking like the bad fight scenes De Niro did in The Irishman. But at least his love interest Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy) is, as I said to my wife, “Almost age appropriate” (she’s 53).

You keep wondering why Liam lets the cops go to his storage unit to collect the money without him. You wonder why he doesn’t have a lawyer negotiate a plea deal. You wonder why he didn’t tell this new love of his what he’s planning to do. You wonder why he thinks she’ll stay with him when he goes to prison (or after she gets the crap kicked out of her at work by one of the thugs). You wonder why he’d turn in the money in the first place. Oh wait, I may have already covered that flaw. Anyway, dumb decision after dumb decision pile up, and of course, now he’s going to have to clear his name with the FBI since dirty cops are chasing after him and there are a few bodies.

All those flaws being said, if you’re a fan of these Taken-type movies, you’ll enjoy the ride. Neeson brings pathos to the role and it’s entertaining enough. I just couldn’t stop thinking…he’s turning in $9 million he stole. That’s probably the same amount he gets paid to do these films. Shouldn’t he feel guilty about the scripts they’re giving him and what he’s stealing from movie goers who pay to see this stuff?

A few times I’d cringe at the dialogue. For fun, I was re-writing scenes in my head. At one point, when Tom Carter (Neeson) laments being labeled the “In and Out Bandit” and suggests to an agent the “Precise Bandit,” I thought — why didn’t he say “I hate that name, and I hate their French fries!” or “What’s next, the ‘Burglar King Bandit’?” I don’t know. Perhaps those lines sounded funnier in my head, but hey…I’m not a screenwriter with a special set of skills. Just a critic that makes fun of ones that don’t have the skills.

It was fun to see the evil, terminator cop from Terminator 2, as a sketchy FBI agent. And did I mention Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice)? He and the dog he got in the divorce (the wife got the house) are the best things about it. And I don’t mean that to sound sarcastic. I loved them.

The two crooked FBI agents (Jai Courtney and Anthony Ramos), weren’t very good. One looked utterly pathetic with all the guilt he had. The other looked like he was channelling Tom Hardy and Clancy Brown, and was too over-the-top with his evilness.

The movie reminded me of the underrated Absolute Power. Clint Eastwood is a thief who witnesses the President (Gene Hackman) accidentally kill his lover. Find that and check it out. And before theatres shut down, if you’re yearning to see Neeson shoot and punch people, this is for you.

2 stars out of 5.