Greenlights — The Matthew McConaughey Memoir

I’ve been buying a bunch of books lately. Maybe it’s being locked up for quarantine, and movie theatres being shut down. I like to go onto the patio and smoke a cigar and read. And if I can’t go to the theatres and see movies, or concerts or comedians, why not get books by the people who create that art? I enjoyed Steve Martin’s latest, as well as Peter Frampton’s memoir. I just finished Matthew McConaughey’s memoir “Greenlights” and…well…I think I should have been smoking something green, instead of one of my Ashton cigars.

Remember when we all heard the story on the news of McConaughey getting arrested, because he was playing the bongos stoned and naked in his house at 2:45 a.m.? Well, he’s like that 24/7. A perfect example is when he talks about the small part he was supposed to play in The Wolf of Wall Street. That crazy beating of the chest, while chanting, that he was teaching DiCaprio’s character? That was something he was doing before the scene was to begin shooting, and it cracked up Leo so much he told him he should do that in the scene, too. So he did. Folks, McConaughey is a space case. But the dude has some interesting stories. I especially like the fact that he talked about the money he made for certain films. That’s always an interesting topic that most celebs don’t share. One of his early films, maybe his second or third, he had a few weeks of shooting and made $48,000. It kind of makes you wish you studied drama in high school, huh? Now I can see a struggling actor reading this memoir and being bitter, as it wasn’t like he struggled before making it big, but so what? He was a smart guy, getting great grades in law school. He was voted “Most Handsome” at his high school, and was in the right place at the right time. He was in a bar getting drunk with a filmmaker doing Dazed & Confused, who offered him a small role. He took it and ran with it. And as he says throughout the book, you got to catch those “greenlights in life” and not let the yellow and red lights slow you down (which is a helluva lot easier if you are voted “most handsome”).

Now, when he was this handsome guy in high school, it was a bit disturbing to read about how clever he thought he was taking a bullhorn in the parking lot in his truck, and making comments to girls as they walked to school (“Looking good in those jeans, Sally.”). He looks back at it all as if it was funny but isn’t that sexual harassment?

He also doesn’t realize that his dad was scum. He thinks his dad was just tough with the spanking and discipline, but…this is a guy who whipped him until his butt was bleeding (when he was 4-years-old). The dad also broke his wife’s finger when she pointed it in his face, and beat up Matthew’s brother after he refused to steal pipe from his biggest client (the dad was jealous the son was having more success at the oil company they both worked for). His older brother had to knock the dad out with a 2×4 because he was being beat to a pulp by a drunken dad. When the dad came to, he rubbed his head saying, “That’s my boy!”

It was interesting to think that McConaughey could take a three year break from acting to RV across America, and if filmmakers wanted to meet with him, he’d pull up to the airport. He’d pick them up, talk about what project they wanted him for, while they drove to the next city. He’d drop them off at that airport. He brought along his dog, and told a few stories about the water holes he’d visit along the way.

There’s a crazy story about him being a foreign exchange student in Australia, where he lived with a family that was insane.

We didn’t get anything about his past relationships with famous leading ladies (those would include Ashley Judd, Penelope Cruz, and Sandra Bullock). He did talk about when he became famous and got a room at the Chateau Marmont for a year, how he partied all the time and “Took a lot of showers, in daylight hours. Rarely alone. I partook.”

Uh, okay.

His take on the numerous amount of crappy films he’s done was fine. He felt like it gives people a break from the stress of their lives to watch a “breezy, romantic getaway.” You respect a comment like that more when he decided he’d up his game and challenge himself more…and those cheesy scripts kept coming in. He was offered $5 million a film, but when he said no to one, they offered $8 mil. He said, “I re-read the script and it was funnier.” They offered $10, and it seemed the script got even better. Then all the way up to $15 mil. At this time, he was dating a Brazilian model, and told her money would be tight while he held out for something of quality. Ya gotta give the guy credit for that. Especially when he and his producer only had $4 million, and needed $8 mil to make Dallas Buyers Club, but they made it for $4 mil. And he nabbed the Oscar.

While the story about the script for Dallas Buyers Club was interesting, I wanted to know more about the making of some of his other films. My two favorite movies of his are Lone Star (the John Sayles indie flick), and the underrated Ron Howard comedy EDtv (with Woody Harrelson, whom he shares a few stories about). In fact, typing that made me wonder what other movies he’s done. I looked at the list and…it’s awful. He’s really done a lot of dreck.

In regard to doing better films, he writes, “I’d be going to bed with an itchy butt and waking up with a stinky finger long enough.”

I believe…that was a line from Franz Kafka, I can’t be sure.

You know how Saturday Night Live made fun of his musing in the car commercials? He does that stoner-philosophizing throughout this. You smile, and kinda like the guy because of it. You also wonder how he ever succeeded in Hollywood (especially with such a tough upbringing).

It was fun to find out his dad played for the Green Bay Packers, and his parents divorced and re-married three different times. His dad said he’d die making love to his wife, and…that’s exactly what happened. That was perhaps a TMI moment by McConaughey, as were the descriptions of his wet dreams.

When we read about him going to other countries to hike and “swim naked in the Amazon River”, it reminded me of some of Val Kilmer’s bizarre adventures from his book, with a bit of Hemingway thrown in. Especially the moment where he’s challenged (and accepts) a fight with the wrestling champ of a village.

I love that he called out the movie snobs in his filmmaking class, because he liked action pictures like Die Hard, while they liked bizarre indie films. I often have those arguments with the critics in the groups I’m in. Cinephiles and critics can be such a pretentious lot.

McConaughey is a big music fan. I loved that he played the cassette of The Doors LA Woman while driving to L.A. to try and make it in movies. He even gave a shout-out to keyboardist Ray Manzarek and bassist Jerry Scheff (whose son grew up in Point Loma, and became bassist and singer for Chicago).

Yet I wish he would have talked more about the company he started in order to put out music. All we heard is that he was shutting that, and his other production company down, because he was burning the candle at both ends.

I’m also fascinated by the fact that when McConaughey finally married and has three kids, the story of their courtship isn’t as romantic as he thinks it is. He went up to her in a bar, while he was drinking with his friends, and he’s proud of himself for asking her and her friends to join them. Not just her. She also ends up back at his house, after a lot of drinking, and no cab will pick her up, so he lets her sleep in one of the guest rooms. Yet he goes there a few times during the night to “check on her” and she makes him leave. I would have been much more impressed if he had played it cool. He has to realize — he’s Matthew McConaughey. He was voted “Most Handsome” and now he’s a rich, A-list actor. She’s going to sleep with him, or she wouldn’t have even gone back to his place. But why does he have to rush her, on the first night they met, and when she’s had a lot to drink? Again, this is questionable behavior.

All of that being said, I think McConaughey comes across as a nice dude, and someone you wouldn’t mind having BBQ and a beer with, while watching a football game (just not a Bills game; dude lost a boatload of money on one of their Super Bowls).

This book gets 3 stars out of 5.