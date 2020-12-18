This movie has three things that make it worth seeing. First, it has Josh Mikel. My wife has loved him since The Walking Dead. I liked him in my favorite comedy of last year — Game Night. And often when he shows up on screen, he’s trouble.

Second, Scott fu**ing Glenn! This guy is a legend. As a kid, the first movie I saw him in was Urban Cowboy, as an ex-con beating the crap out of John Travolta. He’s been in The Right Stuff, Silence of the Lambs, and the underrated Absolute Power, among many other great pictures.

Third, this is one of those disaster movies that does something I’ve wanted action pictures to do for decades. Give us decent writing. Don’t make characters do a bunch of crazy stuff that no person would do in real life. And this movie was such a breath of fresh air in that department. For example, when they realize these comets that are going to hit Earth might be doing some serious damage, and the government is selecting certain people to live in safe underground bunkers, the way the neighbors surround the protagonist is just perfect. They aren’t ripping him limb to limb, or trying to carjack him. One is merely pleading with him for answers, and to at least get a phone call explaining things. Another has a sick child, and won’t move from the front of his car, until he at least takes her. It puts you, the viewer, in a worried state. And those three things just help make this movie an enjoyable experience. Even if you’ve seen these types of stories many times before.

John Garrity (Gerard Butler, who just as Liam Neeson always has a “special set of skills” to deal with criminals, he seems to have a special set of skills in dealing with explosions) is trying to get his estranged wife Allison back (Morena Baccarin of Deadpool, who to me, is a prettier and better actress than Gal Gadot). Their son Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd from Doctor Sleep) is always happy when dad shows up, but at his birthday party, they get news that this comet they’re all sitting around watching on TV …might make humanity go the way of the dinosaur. Two things about all this saves John’s butt. His wife isn’t so mad about the things he forgot at the grocery store. And, it’s a lot easier to take your husband back when he’s doing his best to keep you alive.

So, our chosen family heads to a military base to fly off to safety. Once they get past the pesky neighbors, no problems, right? Well, when you forgot your son’s diabetes medication and need to go back for it…that kicks this film into gear.

Because of a large crowd trying to bum-rush the soldiers guarding the airport, John and Allison get separated. During this, both decide to make the trek to her father’s (John Glenn) house in Kentucky. And just as I had fun with the creepy people along the way in The Book of Eli (a very underrated movie), we’re treated to some interesting characters here. Especially since this couple is wearing those special ID bracelets that will fly them to safety, and everyone seems to know what these are.

Surprisingly, Butler was the weak link of all this. He reminded me too much of a poor-man’s Russell Crowe or Mel Gibson. And he kept doing this thing with his mouth that bothered me. Yet watching his fight with Josh Mikel is a blast (any guess on who will win that?).

Butler is reunited with his Angel Has Fallen director, Ric Roman Waugh. He keeps the pacing moving along nicely, and that’s needed for a two hour, end-of-the-world picture. Some of the special effects are weak, but some are surprisingly effective.

Any guesses on where these secret bunkers are that the military has?

The movie did what so many films do when it comes to the news being shown on TV. Movies never get that right. In this, what they did wrong was the lead story is about the damage the comet is going to do when it hits Earth. And after that story, the newscaster says, “Now, on to the stock market.” I always joke with my wife, saying something along the lines of, “The killer has escaped and murdered 9 people so far, so be on the lookout. Now, here’s Sheila with the weather…”

Yet this movie is surprisingly thought-provoking. My wife and I kept talking about how we’d handle certain scenarios that were popping up; but again, we’re all on this quarantine lockdown, so maybe that’s why it resonated a bit more.

3 stars out of 5.