I wish I could say that “Greed is good” the way Michael Douglas did, but…it’s merely okay.

I’m a huge fan of Steve Coogan, but he played a similar character, in a much sharper satire, last year in Hot Air (where he played a rich, conservative talk radio host). He’s also done similar characters in the UK (Alan Partridge).

I like that the movie gave us lots of characters and plots, but with that much happening, it should have been funnier. Nothing really works about seeing a reality show being filmed with McCreadie’s daughter, and finding out it’s scripted. These types of jokes were old a couple of years ago.

Another one has a guy pretending to die, and Sir Richard McCreadie (Coogan) tells him he didn’t die good enough and to do it again. Seriously?

He’s nicknamed “Greedy McCreadie” (which would have been a much more intriguing film title). He’s a fashion mogul that from an early age, was ripping people off. In flashbacks, we see him in the schoolyard doing tricks and taking money, while insulting the saps that bet him. He rises through the ranks of fashion, by flying to Sri Lanka and making deals with sweatshops to get cheaper clothes to sell. And on his trip there, was the first of a handful of scenes that didn’t work. It was him refusing to pay a cab driver the proper fare. He then almost gets beaten up by a mob. Another scene is when his dopey biographer is following him everywhere, and as he and his wife discuss plans for his big 60th party, he makes a suggestion. McCreadie turns around and says “Who the fu** is talking to you?!”

That scene made me laugh, but only because I love Coogan so much. And nobody does mean like him. The problem is…no person would say that to a writer that’s writing a story/book about you. It just wouldn’t happen.

Oh, and for those critics that do think this is loosely based on Donald Trump, perhaps you should Google a UK character named Philip Green from Topshop.

McCreadie not only specialized in getting cheaper clothes to the masses, he specialized in making huge profits while businesses he bought claimed bankruptcy. In order to stay relevant and show a certain public image, he figures he’ll throw a glitzy 60th birthday party, with a “Gladiator” theme. A Colosseum is built (or attempted to be built, with cheap labor), tigers are brought in (well, a lethargic lion), and the Greek Island of Mykonos is the beautiful setting. If only something could be done about those pesky Syrian refugees camping out on the beach.

There are scenes involved in all this that make the movie worth seeing (at least for us Coogan fans). Watching his manager show him headshots of celebrity lookalikes they can pay to attend the party…is priceless.

“That guy looks nothing like George Clooney! He’s just a guy with grey hair. And this Johnny Depp…is just a guy in a pirate costume.”

It’s funny that Coldplay is hired to play this event, but even funnier when they talk about the various musicians you can get and for how much (and how much trouble). After a million dollars is talked about for Elton John and why Robbie Williams charges the same as Sir Elton…and that it’s “only” $300,000 for Tom Jones, McCreadie declares “Get us two Tom Jones’!”

Oh, and there’s a brilliant James Blunt cameo.

Each of the flashbacks I enjoyed, but I just thought they could’ve been sharper. There’s one where he’s tormenting the designer of one of his shops, with the color selections, and how the window display looks.

There’s another with deals at sweatshops, or his private schools. They all were mildly amusing, but not as good as they could have been.

Director Michael Winterbottom did a fabulous job with Coogan in all the “Trip” films, but he bored me to tears with Tristram Shandy: A Cock and Bull Story. He’s got mixed results with this one. This is the seventh time they’ve worked together (and I’m thrilled they’ll be returning to Greece, but with another Trip flick).

The rest of the cast is interesting. Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) plays ex-wife Samantha, and has a few good lines.

The two adult children are a bit annoying (although they’re supposed to be). It is great when McCreadie’s mom (played by Winterbottom regular Shirley Henderson), gives her grandson a hard time about his soul patch. She tells him he’s growing pubic hair on his chin.

It was amusing watching McCreadie’s biographer Nick (David Mitchell), haplessly deal with everyone around him. It reminded me of a more clueless version of Rhys Darby’s character in Flight of the Conchords.

Actor Jamie Blackley did an amazing job playing a younger version of McCreadie. He had Coogan’s mannerisms down perfectly.

The soundtrack was solid, with a great cover of “Money (That’s What I Want)” by the Flying Lizzards, and the Clash’s “London Calling.”

This movie wasn’t a sharp enough satire, and a bit too heavy-handed. But I’m always up for watching Steve Coogan do his thing, and seeing it in the comfortable Angelika Film Center is a fine way to spend an evening.

2 ½ stars out of 5.