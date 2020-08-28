Get Duked!

This movie was originally titled Boyz in the Wood, which was brilliant, and the perfect title for this. They were crazy to change it. This film reminded me of some movies I loved — Hot Fuzz, Attack the Block, and the brilliant Hunt For The Wilder People. It made me wish that Edgar Wright or Taiki Waititi would have done this story. But it’s writer/director Ninian Doff’s feature debut, and there were some moments of brilliance. Unfortunately, there were more moments of cliche and bore.

Four teenagers go to the Scottish Highlands to complete a hike as part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which is something that really does happen (much like Will Ferrell playing a wacky singer in the Eurovision Song Contest movie he did a few months back). The fictional part of this story is that there are hunters who go after these teenagers that participate in this.

It was refreshing that the three rebellious teens on the bus aren’t bullying the nerdy teen who joins them unexpectedly. The teens include DJ Beatroot (Viraj Juneja). He’s got the best hip-hop name ever. When the movie makes a rap video out of one of their adventures, it’s with mixed results. But Doff started by making music videos for people like the Chemical Brothers, so it makes sense that he went this route.

Ian (Samuel Bottomley) is the nerdy kid who was looking forward to the adventure, as getting the laminated completion certificate will look impressive on his transcripts. Of course, he gets sucked into group’s pot smoking and shenanigans.

We’re supposed to laugh at the small town police that don’t know what they’re doing, and are more interested in catching a bread thief. They think one of the teens might be a terrorist, because he Googled how to make a bomb (he really just wanted to blow up one of his turds in a toilet; yes folks, this is the type of humor they give you).

There were a handful of scenes that were amusing. When the boys rip “just the corner” of the map to roll a joint (not realizing when the map is folded up, the corner is the entire middle section), or when Beatroot gives a farmer (James Cosmo) one of his CDs, and we later see him driving the tractor singing along to the X-rated raps, it makes you wish there were more fun moments like that.

The movie is surprisingly getting 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. One critic in his early 20s was telling me that the movie is going to work better for young people. I would have conceded that point to him, as younger people might laugh as a teen eats rabbit poop, thinking it was hash…or maybe young people will chuckle at teens drawing a penis on the side of a school bus, using the two “O’s” in “school” as the testicles. I just think that young people will have a hard time understanding the Scottish accents. I also think you can be “old” and still like hip, raunchy, or stoner humor. I gave good reviews to Seth Rogen’s stoner comedy This Is The End and the wackiness of Hot Tub Time Machine.

2 stars out of 5. You can catch it on Amazon Prime on August 28th.