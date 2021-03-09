French Exit

It was fun a while back when Michellle Pfeifer was name dropped in two hit songs. It’s also fun to see her back on screen, especially with this type of character. It’s just a shame the movie was such a bore.

This is the type of film that a filmmaker creates after years idolizing Hal Ashby, Wes Anderson, Woody Allen, P.T. Anderson, the Coen brothers, Jarmusch, and…well, there’s nothing wrong with liking their work; but if you want to recreate a picture like that, just having a talking cat that is your reincarnated dead husband, well…that’s not enough. And while I love Tracy Letts, who does the voice of the cat, give him some good lines. It is funny that a woman who once played Catwoman, now plays a character with a husband that’s a cat. Valerie Mahaffey was the one character that worked. She was a quirky expatriate that wants to be friends with Frances Price (Pfeiffer), who has just moved to France after losing her house to the bank. And it’s not just because she keeps a sex toy in the freezer. She is funny delivering her lines in an awkward manner.

It’s Frances’ son that discovers this in the freezer, and he’s played by Lucas Hedges. I love his work as an actor, although he disappointed me in Let Them All Talk a few months ago. His acting is fine in this, but it’s hard to figure out his character. His girlfriend is leaving him, and he doesn’t seem to know how to handle the situation. He ends up sleeping with a fortune teller Danielle Macdonald (an actress I’ve disliked in all her films — Dumplin’, Bird Box, and Patti Cake$). She knows who the cat is, and she comes back later to get involved in the shenanigans.

Director Azael Jacobs adapted this from the Patrick DeWitt novel (he also tackled the screenplay), and it’s devoid of wit. It’s a shame, because an aging socialite who is fighting depression, with a rudderless son — with this cast (which also includes the talented Imogen Poots and Susan Coyne) — should be able to give us a good film. Who doesn’t enjoy watching a woman with ice in her veins, who’s super-evil? (Think Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada.) Yet when she slowly changes, and starts giving money to homeless people or leaving big tips (when she isn’t burning down the table to get back at a rude waiter)…well, she never really redeems herself. The audience has stopped caring about all of these people long ago. None of these characters are really developed. We just get expository speeches that inform us of their backstories, which always makes it hard for the viewer to be as involved.

I’m so tired of quirky characters in artsy films in lieu of a good screenplay. This is a pretentious, meandering mess. I’m going to end my review quoting critic Benjamin Lee of The Guardian. He wrote: “2021 will have lots of movies. There will be worse than French Exit to come, but I doubt there will be anything quite so annoying.”

Perfectly stated, sir.

1 star out of 5.