I should state something right off the bat. I’m the only person I know that didn’t like Bad Santa. I thought the premise was great, and it was perfectly cast. The writing was just weak. The idea of having a darker, comedic take on a Christmas movie should have worked. Now, Fatman has a great, dark, comedic premise that should work. A nasty kid gets a lump of coal in his stocking, so he hires a hitman to take out the Fatman. I love it!!! Now herein lies the problem. They cast Mel Gibson as Kris Kringle. First, he’s not fat. Second, he’s…uh…well, he’s a racist, anti-semite misogynist pig. I won’t go into all his past comments. I’ve done that before, and everyone knows. But let’s say you’re able to get past that. I mean, most people still listen to Michael Jackson songs and watch Roman Polanski movies. So I’ll stick to the weight issue (and lack of it). If you’re doing a story where Santa is more of a working-man, running a factory of elves that is having financial hardships and all that…okay, maybe he didn’t have to be 400 pounds. But he should be heavier than he is. Especially when they’re calling the movie FATMAN!!

Oh, and just in case you’re on the fence about whether or not Gibson is really a racist and whether or not you’ll want to support this movie — the filmmakers thought they were perhaps alleviating that fear by making Mrs. Claus a black woman (Marianne Jean-Baptiste). My wife had a bigger problem with her name being Ruth. Also a very valid point. But hey…Mel Gibson kisses her numerous times, and even flirts as they get into bed for a night of passion. Ah, that settles it, then. Gibson isn’t a racist anymore.

Let’s move on, and review the movie at hand. Kringle is first seen using his hands, with a hand gripper, squeezing away while trying to make a deal. You see, the factory producing toys is losing money. That is an interesting premise, although we’re also led to believe there are less and less good children in the world, so…shouldn’t that be a wash? Anyway, Kringle reluctantly gets the military involved. They help finance things, for the use of the elves’ labor in building drones. When you hear the working conditions of the elves (as well as what they’re fed), I wondered why the script couldn’t include a clever line about labor laws being broken. There are many aspects of the script that left a lot to be desired.

Now, having a frustrated, world-weary Santa going to the local watering hole to get his drink on, would also be funny if…we didn’t all feel that Gibson is an alcoholic in real life (by his own admission he is, as he used that as an excuse for his abhorrent behavior). So when he takes a swig from a flask before taking off to deliver his toys, and Ruth (just typing that name annoys me) takes it, and hands him a thermos of hot cocoa…it just makes you cringe. I sort of felt a similar feeling watching the incredible Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead, and seeing Phillip Seymour Hoffman shooting up heroin, knowing that he was a former addict; and we saw what happened with him, after years of being clean. It can’t be good for an addict to be pretending to do those things on the set of a movie, can it? Yet there’s Gibson taking chugs from his flask, or stopping into bars; although one bar scene that has him as a father figure to a cute bartender who’s being hit on by a cad — was an interesting scene.

It was fun watching a rich, spoiled brat named Billy (Chance Hurstfield). His look had a very Omen-esque vibe. He treats the help horribly, and you think any second, he’s going to wish one of them into the cornfield (side note: I probably shouldn’t reference something from a 1960s Twilight Zone that nobody under 50 will get). He hires the “skinny man” (Walton Goggins) to take out Kringle. The hitman is up for the task, as he too was dissed as a child by Santa. One of the humorous elements that does work, is seeing his character as a collector of toys made at Santa’s workshop. It’s like watching a memorabilia collector examine a baseball bat to see if it really belonged to Mickey Mantle.

It was also amusing watching these two negotiate a price and what the kid wants (which is Kringle’s head brought back to him). Skinny Man has a great reply as to why that would be problematic. And I really wanted more of those moments, because at the end of the day, this movie just isn’t as funny or edgy as it thinks it is. Had the Coen brothers had a go at this, there might have been something.

Surprisingly, Gibson isn’t bad in the role. He was absolutely atrocious in the last movie I saw him in — Daddy’s Home 2. And Goggins is always a treat to watch; aside from those Tarantino movies, find his indie picture Them That Follow from last year. He’s terrific as the preacher. Although comedic actor Danny McBridge was the executive producer on this. It makes you wonder why he didn’t just cast himself as the hitman. I also wonder what his comedy friends would think of him using Gibson. Afterall, the cast of Hangover said they wouldn’t do the movie if Gibson was brought in, so he got the axe.

For every line that made me smile (“Don’t get close to Blitzen, or he’ll rip off your package”) or funny visual (the kid having a framed portrait of Napoleon in his room), there’d be so many other scenes that didn’t quite work. When Skinny Man negotiates for a toy from a kid in a parking lot, or even with the kid hiring him to do the hit, I wanted some dialogue that popped off the screen.

I did think a lot of Jethro Tull during this. They have a great song called “Fat Man” and a few catchy Christmas tunes.

2 stars out of 5.