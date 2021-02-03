Viggo Mortensen is an immensely talented man. He’s always great on screen. As the tough guy in Eastern Promises and A History of Violence; as a bit of a wacko in Captain Fantastic, in Ed Harris’ western, Appaloosa, as the quiet sidekick. He received a much-deserved Oscar nomination for the best movie of 2018 — Green Book (and he couldn’t have been nicer when my wife and I talked to him about it at the Critics’ Choice awards).

Here, he’s acting in a movie that he also wrote, produced, and composed the music for. Last year, it was another first-time filmmaker that did all those things with one of my favorite pictures of 2020 — Tom Of Your Life. It’s a shame Falling isn’t as good.

John Paterson (Mortensen) lives with his husband, Eric, (Terry Chen) in L.A. They have a daughter named Monica (Gabby Velis), and what seems like a happy life. John flies to the farm in upstate New York where his dad, Willis, (played by the terrific character actor Lance Henriksen) is suffering with dementia. John’s going to have him move into a home nearby him and his sister, Sarah (Laura Linney, who’s only in a few scenes).

The movie has a few problems. We’ve now gotten so many stories about people with dementia lately (and after the brilliant The Father with Anthony Hopkins, it’s a shame for anybody to have to follow that). It’s also hard to watch Willis because he’s so toxic. And perhaps part of the point is that, if somebody is older (and suffering a medical condition), we might let their bigoted, horrible ways go. Yet there came a point where my wife and I were both wondering why his son would put up with it. There’s a time where he’ll say things like “Dad, enough” or “I already told you dad, he’s my husband.”

Well, then why do they keep dealing with his vile comments? And why would we, the audience, care about his plight? He could get confused, walk out onto the street and get hit by a bus, and we’d be glad the world is done dealing with this tool.

Now, there’s a way to do this. Archie Bunker (for those of you that are old enough to remember the terrific All in the Family), was a bigot. But he’d sometimes say funny things (even if not intention). He showed he had a heart (when his daughter had a miscarriage or his wife was attacked). It wouldn’t be enjoyable to just listen to Archie in his chair barking about all the things he hated in the world.

Perhaps Mortensen thinks that showing Willis bond with his granddaughter did that, but it really didn’t. The flashbacks worked a little better in that regard. We see his younger character (played well by Sverrir Gudnaso) being a decent husband at times, and a decent father other times (he doesn’t force the kid to hunt, when the boy doesn’t want to shoot a buck in the snow). We do also see his angry side, and he seems to start resenting everyone as the years go by — even after his wife leaves him and he gets a younger wife. He resents her, too. Perhaps a better backstory would have made us root a bit more for him, or at the very least, understand why he could be so angry.

Laura Linney, who is one of the top 5 actresses working today, was over-acting a bit. She’s obviously so shell-shocked by his personality, she can’t even deal with him at one family lunch. It is refreshing that her kids aren’t putting up with his crap. I also loved seeing her daughter wearing a shirt from the punk band X (Under the Big Black Sun). It wasn’t until a few minutes later that I remembered, Viggo once dated their singer, Exene Cervenka. It wouldn’t be the only inside thing Mortensen included. My wife mentioned, during a proctologist exam, that the doctor looked “really, really old.”

It took me a second, then I laughed and said, “That’s David Cronenberg, the director!” (they’ve done a handful of movies together, no pun intended). This will easily be my favorite cameo of 2021.

There is something else that could have been done a bit better, too. Having Willis bond with the adopted granddaughter, with just a bit more humanity in those scenes. It might have lightened the load. It also made me think about how The Prince of Tides did this brilliantly. Nick Nolte’s dad was a hardcore jerk, and we see that in a few flashbacks, too. Yet when they’re fishing and he’s teaching his grandkid how to fish, Nolte says, “You’re really a good grandfather.” The angry man quickly looks away and says something like, “I saw the Braves finally won a game.”

There’s a blank look on Nolte’s face for a second, before a slight smile. Even Bill Cosby did a great routine about this on one of his albums. He talks about how strict his parents were to him, but how much money and gifts they give to their kids. He exclaims, “These aren’t the same people I grew up with!”

Anyway, the point to all that being, anyone would have severed ties with this belligerent a-hole years ago. And if his kids didn’t, at least Eric would have said, “Look, your dad is a jerk. He doesn’t like gay people, so…if you want to help put him in a home and help him out with his dementia, that’s fine. I don’t want to be around him. I’ve tried in the past, and I won’t do it again.” And that would totally make sense. What doesn’t make sense is that he’s trying to tolerate this guy in his home, at restaurants, etc. My wife said, “He’s a real saint.”

Uh, no. He’s a movie character. Nobody in real life would deal with that.

The film is shot beautifully, and Mortensen did a decent job for his first time behind the camera. He has a delicate touch with the subject matter. And since I started this review bringing up the film Tom Of Your Life, I’ll bring up another movie this reminded me of from last year. In Driveways, Brian Dennehy’s last movie, he is a bit of a curmudgeon who has a young Asian boy move in next door. At one point, sensing the kid might be gay, he vaguely lets him know that’s alright, and how he fractured the relationship with his daughter (who is lesbian) because of hi prejudice earlier in his life. It’s done so wonderfully restrained.

This was a bit of a misstep for Mortensen, but I’ll be looking forward to his next film (either in front of the camera, or behind it).

2 stars out of 5.