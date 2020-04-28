I’m not a big fan of action pictures. When I was in elementary school and Chuck Norris and Bruce Lee were making them, I had a blast. By the time I was a teenager, I was done with stupid fighting films (unless they were the closing credits of a Jackie Chan movie, where we see the bloopers).

Even when everyone raves about the ones that are better than the norm, I’m usually disappointed. I hated the last two John Wick movies, and merely thought the first one was okay.

So imagine my surprise when I sat down to watch Extraction on Netflix, and kind of had fun with it. I mean, the movie is devoid of plot. Basically, a drug kingpin is in jail, and a rival drug dealer kidnaps his kid. He then hires a guy to get his kid back, and that guy hires another guy (Chris Hemsworth), who has a specialty in performing “extractions” apparently. And like Mel Gibson in the first Lethal Weapon, he’s sitting around drinking, and wishing he were dead, because of a loss in his life. And yes, like all those other movies, you’ll eventually find out why he’s so depressed. This movie isn’t interested in reinventing the wheel. It’s interested in taking the wheel, and running over bad guys, and then shooting out the wheel so the car flies off a cliff.

This was written by Joe Russo, who, along with his brother, Anthony, gave us Avengers: Endgame. He apparently talked Thor into putting down that hammer, and instead picking up a gun and a knife, steel pipe, grenade, stick, car door, tea kettle, and even a rake, to dispatch bad guys. Perhaps that’s why the character is named Rake. Yes, you read that correctly. Hemsworth is Tyler Rake, which surely ranks in the Top 10 of goofy character names for a movie but is perfect for a romance novel.

I saw a few critics complain about the “white savior” angle. Enough already with that idiotic complaint in movies. Chris Hemsworth is an A-lister. So if you can get him to play a mercenary in the streets of Dhaka, Bangladesh, you do it. The movie probably doesn’t draw the same attention if you cast Azaz Ansari, Kal Penn, Rami Malek, or Kumail Nanjiani (despite how chiseled that dude has gotten).

First-time director Sam Hargrave was a stuntman and fight coordinator on several MCU movies done by the Russo brothers. He even doubled for Chris Evans in Winter Soldier and Civil War. That’s the same route the John Wick director went down. Having former stuntmen direct makes the fight scenes a lot more fun. The way they were choreographed here, along with an insanely fun car chase, made this a blast (no pun intended). Sure, you could argue that maybe because we’re all locked up in our homes, this type of escapism is more cathartic. I don’t know. I also don’t know if it was a single-shot set piece that had a 15 minute scene that involved a car chase, that turned into a foot chase through apartments. Ever since 1917 tricked us into believing it was one long-shot, I don’t trust filmmakers. Either way, it was a terrific scene.

Hemsworth had a look that gave his character a sadness that worked well, although some levity in the film would have been nice. I thought we’d get that when David Harbour (Stranger Things) showed up, but it’s very predictable where things go with that character.

Tyler and the boy, Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) have some chemistry and you’ll be rooting for them the whole way. Sometimes kids in movies like this annoy me so much, I’m hoping the bad guy gets ‘em.

Indian star Randeep Hooda also has some good fighting scenes, as the back-stabber that’s after Tyler. There’s also a group of school-age kids that get pummeled by Rake, which makes you feel guilty for enjoying.

When the movie starts, and we see a bloody Hemsworth walking across a bridge with bullets whizzing by his head, my wife said, “Are they going to show us the ‘Two years earlier’ on the screen?”

Two seconds later, the words “Two days earlier” appeared. It was one of many things you could guess in this movie, but I certainly didn’t guess I’d have this much fun with a goofy action picture. Hemsworth has the charm, and sadness, to make this more than just a Terminator character blowing up everything in his path.

3 stars out of 5.