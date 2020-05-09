A few years ago a teenager approached me about becoming a movie critic. I mentored him a bit, let him write a review for the website, and he’s now a full-fledged critic. He sent me a text last night saying “Have you seen Driveways? It’s the best movie of the year!”

He followed that with “It’s easily Brian Dennehy’s best performance ever.”

Well, he’s around 20-years-old. What does he even know about Dennehy’s career? But it piqued my interest enough that I got the movie the next night, watched it and…wow.

Director Andre Ahn has done only one previous feature film (Spa Night), and I’m going to have to seek that out. If someone can make such a low-key, understated, and wonderful movie — I want to see everything he’s done.

He first came to my attention when he won the “best narrative short” at the San Diego Asian Film Festival about 10 years ago. I’m ashamed to admit, I quickly forgot about him.

For this, he was lucky enough to get a strong cast. It stars Hong Chau, who I COULD NOT STAND in the disappointing Alexander Payne movie Downsizing (Matt Damon). But hey — my Critics’ Choice Awards colleagues nominated her for that performance. I sure hope they nominate her this year.

And 91-year-old actor Jerry Adler (The Sopranos, The Good Wife) is outstanding in his handful of scenes, as one of Dennehy’s VFW buddies in the early stages of dementia. In real life, Dennehy was 81 and passed away, so this is probably the last time we’ll see him on screen. Perhaps knowing that, is one of many reasons I watched this movie with tears streaming down my face. But really, most of it was Ahn’s direction and the acting.

Dennehy plays Del, a Korean War vet and widower. The woman living next door died, and her younger sister Kathy (Hong Chau) has come over to get the house ready to sell. She quickly finds out her sister was a hoarder (with a dead cat in the bathtub). She’s a single mom, with a cute kid in tow. When Kathy tangled with Del, at first, I was worried. I thought it was going to be like the disappointing Gran Torino (Clint Eastwood), or the slightly better (but also disappointing) St. Vincent (Bill Murray, Melissa McCarthy). What makes this so much better than those is that the characters feel like real people, saying and doing normal things. For example, soon after meeting Del, we meet a nosey neighbor. The way Kathy handles her is perfect. Neither of these women are over the top with a difficult conversation.

Cody (Lucas Jaye) is a cute, sensitive boy that doesn’t have many friends. He barfs when anxiety overwhelms him. Del chuckles, and tells him about barfing many times while cleaning latrines in the military. And that’s the start of many wonderful interactions between the two. It never becomes a story about an old guy/young boy friendship where they profoundly change each other or teach a life lesson. They both just say and do the little things that make the other feel better about their lot in life. For example, they’re reading on the porch. Cody notices the name Vera on the address label of an old National Geographic and asks if she is Del’s wife. He asks if she’s dead. Del sadly musters a smile and nods. Later in the movie when Cody asked if Vera liked going to church, you can tell Del is thrilled the boy remembered her name, yet also sad at the thought of missing her. And what other actor could be on a rocking chair on a porch, and tell an apologetic mom picking up her son, “He’s good company.”

Other than Wilfred Brimley, perhaps Dennehy is the only other actor I want uttering that line.

Perhaps some viewers will be bored by the slower moments, like watching Del eat by himself, or lie in bed staring at the ceiling. Those are short scenes and are necessary, to show you about his mundane life. His daughter, he later tells Cody, is a judge living across the country in Seattle.

“Does she put people in jail,” Cody asks.

What he later tells Cody about his relationship with his daughter and how he handled things, is so subtle and heartbreaking. And it’s not until after the movie that my wife explained a second meaning behind that confession that I hadn’t even picked up on. It makes it that much more powerful thinking about.

Another powerful scene is when Cody gets angry about something Del tells him, screams, and runs down the street. Watching Del drudge after him is just incredible. When he gets to him, puts his head against his head, and then a bear hug — wow.

Ahn doesn’t try to bash us over the head with things. Kathy being sad that she never really got to know her much-older sister, or seeing how she lived, gets a brief tear down her face. A brief phone call with her ex…is just enough for us to realize he’s a loser and won’t be the father figure Cody deserves. Again, it’s not over-written. The guy isn’t screaming or cursing at Kathy.

Jay Wadley provides a lovely and evocative score, mostly on piano.

This is playing on Amazon Prime, and I suggest you see it. It’s going to easily be in my Top 10 of the year.

4 stars out of 5.