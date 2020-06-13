Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee reminds me of a few other New York filmmakers — Martin Scorsese and Woody Allen. When they do great movies, it’s wonderful. And I’m so surprised when they do bad ones. All three have done bad films, but Lee does it more often than not. He took a page from Scorsese by making this one way too long, at two hours and 35 minutes.

It also feels like one of Lee’s film students wrote this meandering mess of a movie, that juggles way too many subplots.

Things start off nicely, with archival news footage, and those clips of Muhammad Ali talking about being drafted for the Vietnam War, Malcolm X talking about black people fighting “all your wars.”

It’s a perfect way to set things up, and having Spike get some of his political messages in, as we meet this group of Vietnam vets in a bar. One gets ribbed for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, which immediately made me wonder — why is this movie not taking place in the ‘90s? These guys look to be in their early ‘60s. They should be older, not to mention the fact that…uh…well, wouldn’t these guys have wanted this loot years earlier? They all know about the buried gold and they’re going to retrieve it now? Here’s the next problem. The Vietnam flashbacks…have these guys still looking the same age!! I don’t blame them for not doing the de-aging stuff. It’s expensive and it looked awful in The Irishman. Yet when Chadwick Bosman is their leader, it doesn’t work well, watching a guy that’s a lot younger being the profound one. Oh, and while we’re at it, his name is Norman. Nothing wrong with that, except that they refer to him as “Stormin’ Norman.” As a lifelong Lakers fan, I thought of Norm Nixon when they’d say that name; but since this is a war movie, I’m guessing everyone else will think of the Gulf War and Norman Schwarzkopf.

So, the “Bloods” go to a hotel in Ho Chi Minh City to begin tracking down the buried gold they left behind. Paul (played by Spike Lee regular Delroy Lindo) is the Trump supporter, and he’s suffering from PTSD. Eddie (Norm Lewis) owns a chain of car dealerships and is wealthy. Otis (Clarke Peters) and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr., Peters co-star in The Wire) seem to be the most even keeled of the group. A few times they bring some nice levity to situations (Whitlock always cracked me up on The Daily Show). For some reason, Paul’s son David (Jonathan Majors of The Last Black Man in San Francisco) shows up for the journey. Perhaps that’s so the younger audiences can have the war explained to them. Seeing him, with his Morehouse hat and shirt, just made me realize…other than Paul, these other characters are all under-written.

Certainly it wasn’t for horrible scenes like him meeting a girl in a bar and having awful dialogue. In fact, Spike wrote this, and three other names are attached. None of these people talk like real humans. There’s dialogue like “that snake tastes like chicken” or “Who makes their password ‘1,2,3,4’?” Oh, there’s also a scene telling a French guy (Jean Reno) that if it wasn’t for helping them in War World II, they’d be speaking German and eating schnitzel and brats instead of snails and croissants.

And don’t even get me started on how Spike has flashcards pop up on screen to tell us various things. Sometimes, when talking about the atrocities of the war, showing stills of dead bodies quickly; or if a black soldier in a war is mentioned, their photo and things about them appear on screen. All of that just takes you out of the narrative. Perhaps you show those at the end, before the credits.

Spike also does something that I’ve complained about Tarantino for doing (no, not the n-word). It’s referencing other movies. One disco has an Apocalypse Now thing on the wall, which makes no sense, and…when we hear Ride of the Valkyries as the vets go down a river…it’s ridiculous. It’s much more fun when these tip of the hat moments to other great films are more subtle. For example, there’s a scene when guns are drawn, and a guy says that “They don’t need no stinkin’ badges” and…us old timers or movie buffs, will think of The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. It was perfect.

The edits in this movie are rather clumsy, and the score (by Lee regular Terence Blanchard) is overbearing. It also never fits the scene. The only time it matched up and worked, was when they find the gold (no spoiler alert needed, as you assume they’ll find it).

Cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel, who shot Bohemian Rhapsody, Extraction, X-Men films and many more) does some wide-screen shots that are pleasant to look at.

Marvin Gaye’s best album “What’s Going On” provides a lot of the songs, and that’s always welcome. The action fits nicely with the lyrics of those songs, as well as they’re just great tunes.

And, as someone that’s tired of Vietnam movies using CCR songs, it was refreshing to hear the Chamber Brothers “Time Has Come Today” (with nicely used cowbell decades before “more cowbell” became a thing).

I read that this story was originally an Oliver Stone project and the soldiers were white. Nothing wrong with Lee flipping the script. I was hoping this tribute to black soldiers of the Vietnam Era, would be better than the awful Miracle of St. Anna, which paid tribute to the black soldiers in WWII. In many ways, this movie was worse.

There was also an awful lot of this movie that was too predictable. Folks in a bar talking about how they’re searching for landmines. Hmmm…will that play a part later on in the story? Or when an old Vietnamese lover is introduced, you’ll know right where that is going.

With millions in gold, will people start turning on each other? I’m guessing when Lee teaches those film classes at NYU, the word “subtle” isn’t part of the curriculum.

A French activist character is introduced (Melanie Thierry), I think just so she can say her name is Hedy, “like actress Hedy Lamarr” (a tip of the hat to Blazing Saddles). At least one of the other activist bomb hunters, is played by Paul Hauser (Richard Jewell). It’s nice to see him get another part.

There are also these idiotic monologues that Lindo gives, looking directly into the camera. My wife and I would look at each other, as if to say WTF? There’s nothing powerful or profound about those moments. It’s Delroy chewing up the screen, and it doesn’t work on any level.

At one point, two hours into the movie, the guys do another funky handshake with each other. My wife looked at me and said, “That’s why this movie is so long. Those handshakes.”

At least that comment made me laugh for a few minutes, which was more entertaining than any other two minute segment of the film.

There were some subtitled scenes, and I couldn’t figure out why they capitalized the first letter of every word. That’s not a big complaint, just something I noted, that I’ve never seen before.

This is playing on Netflix starting today, but it’s not worth your time. You’re much better off watching a terrific Spike movie that Netflix picked up this month — Inside Man (Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster).

This gets 1 star out of 5. Many critics will claim that because of what’s going on in this country, the movie couldn’t have come out at a better time. I don’t believe you deserve extra credit for that. I’d prefer Spike Lee joints were just better movies.