Writer/director Nicholas Jarecki disappointed me with his debut film Arbitrage (it starred Richard Gere, and has the distinction of being the only film Brit Marling was in I didn’t like). I’m glad his follow up nine years later is good.

But I'm guessing it's not going to be the director critics talk about when they review this movie. They're going to spend time discussing the latest Armie Hammer gossip. So I'll address that elephant in the room right off the bat. First, I think it's great when someone like Roman Polanski or Bill Cosby does something horrific and they're found guilty in court. It would be better if the film lovers turned their back on Polanski, even though he didn't do jail time. And I'm not someone that is naive enough to say "Well, unless it's proven in court, I don't believe it." Obviously when a number of women come out with accusations against someone, it's a safe bet that there's some truth there. But here's the thing. I don't think it should hurt the studio that cast the person in their film, if the accusations came out after that fact. So in the future, if you want to boycott Hammer movies, that makes sense. Yet I remember putting the movie Wind River on my Top 10 list, and the studio was thrilled by that. That's because this was one of the last films Harvey Weinstein had been involved with, and it got backlash because of that. I'm glad he's going to be spending the rest of his life in jail, but it wasn't fair for the actors, producers, and everyone else associated with that great film, to have it sink because of Weinstein. And that fate shouldn't happen with this movie, just because Armie Hammer is in.

This film was supposedly inspired by true events (I’m always wary of that claim). It was paced nicely, as we learn about how drug companies sometimes fudge data to get things released (very timely when we are all thinking about how quickly the Covid vaccinate was developed). There’s also a lot of tension when we see an undercover cop (Hammer) getting in good with Canadian drug smugglers, as well as trying to deal with a sister that’s an addict. That’s also hard to pull off. I’m one of the few critics that hated how poorly that was all done in Traffic (the Soderbergh movie with Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Benecio Del Toro).

Jarecki does a nice job of not making things sound too expository when clarifying what the audience needs to know. He has bigger problems when things get a tad predictable and cliche; although at this point, there aren’t going to be many movies that can be completely original. Especially when telling a story of this nature.

The sting operation DEA agent Jake Kelly (Hammer) is involved in, involves Armenian gangsters, with fentanyl from China, smuggled through Canada. There’s another story involving a mother in Michigan (Evangeline Lilly), trying to track down just how her son (Duke Nicholson, Jack’s grandson), who was a good student athlete, OD’d on oxycodone. How can you not be on the edge of your seat when a regular woman starts digging around in the drug world to get answers? The plot thickens a bit too, because of the fact that she is a recovering addict.

In this current time when we hear about people that aren’t so sure about taking the covid vaccine, it’s interesting to watch Dr. Tyrone Brower (Gary Oldman), who is the chemistry department head at a university. His results are showing that the drug to fight oxy addiction might not be so safe. Yet he (and his school) are offered an awful lot of money to just push it through. Surprisingly, of the three stories going on, the DEA agent trying to save his sister (Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny’s daughter), is the least satisfying. Maybe because it’s frustrating to watch, it’s been done before, and it’s slightly hard to buy it going down quite like that.

Later we both happened to be standing next to each other in the parking lot, while he was waiting for his car, and we spoke briefly about the film. But despite him being such a nice guy in person, just watching him on screen is always a thrill. And as he slowly goes from being a slightly concerned researcher, to getting angrier as he deals with the dean of the school (played by the always great Greg Kinnear)…it’s good stuff. There may have been one or two scenes where he was overacting, but so what. It’s Gary friggin’ Oldman!

I’m not a fan of Michelle Rodriguez, but she was solid in this role (although she’s not given that much to do). She has to approve the undercover operation that’s going down, and one scene involving a heated argument she has, is perfectly executed.

Canadian actor Guy Nadon plays a drug kingpin called Mother, and he’s intimidating in that role.

There’s also solid work from Luke Evans, Kid Cudi, and Martin Donovan.

The movie did have a few pet peeves of mine. One of them is the old “We need to see how the drug operation works before we buy from you.” I’m guessing a drug kingpin making money already, would tell some new person sniffing around “Get the f*** out of here with all that! You don’t need to see, or know, anything about how I do my business!”

The other pet peeve is when you can’t tell someone something on the phone. That’s because in a movie, they want to film a more dramatic scene. So when Oldman is getting a phone call during a dinner party and a lab assistant says, “You need to come to the lab and see this,” instead of just telling him on the phone, “Hey…these mice are dying left and right. This drug might not be safe.” Again, it’s needed so we can see Oldman go into the lab, with glasses hanging low on his nose and eyes wide, and sternly asking what could have gone wrong.

There are some scenes that remind me of Traffic, The Departed, Desperado, and Kiss of Death. But ya know what? When I’m watching a bunch of actors I love, I don’t really mind if I’ve seen a lot of this stuff before.

Even the great songs they use have been in other movies. Driver’s Seat — in Boogie Nights; Can’t Ya Hear Me Knocking — in a Scorsese film (of course), as well as Blow, The Fight, and Without a Paddle. That song and Gimme Shelter, can be retired from the screen. And really, couldn’t they have found a way to work in Pink Floyd’s great song Mother, when there’s a dang character with that name?!

3 stars out of 5.