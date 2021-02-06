Christopher Plummer Movies You Should Watch

Christopher Plummer has something to do with two of my favorite movies of all time — his daughter Amanda is in both of them (The World According to Garp and Pulp Fiction). He was also in many of my favorite films.

When he passed away the other day at 91, it was one of the rare times my wife didn’t say, “I thought he was already dead.”

That’s because this guy just kept working. He was like the Energizer Bunny. Remember when Kevin Spacey was dropped from the Mark Wahlberg/Michelle Williams movie All The Money In The World a few years ago? It was Plummer called in to reshoot his scenes (for which he received his third Oscar nomination).

The movie he won his Oscar for six years earlier was Beginners. It made my Top 10 list that year, and when I saw Ewan McGregor (who played his son) standing by himself at the Critics’ Choice Awards a few years ago, I went up to tell him how much I loved the movie. Of course, as I opened my mouth, I forgot the name of the film. So it sounded something like, “I really loved that movie you did, where….oh, I can’t remember the name of it now.” [McGregor smiled].

“You were great in it, playing this morose character.”

McGregor, trying to save me, took a sip of his drink before making a light-hearted joke about a few of his characters fitting that description. I interrupted him to say, “Christopher Plummer played your father, and he came out of the closet.”

He said, “Ah, yes. Beginners. I really liked it a lot, too.”

When an actor has done so many movies I love and they pass away, I like to talk about those films instead of rehashing the stuff you read about in all the other obituaries. Not that it isn’t interesting to read about his life in Canada, or his accomplishments on the stage. I’m just sure he has a body of work that has many great films nobody even knows about.

We all saw Knives Out and loved it last year. We all saw the incredible Pixar movie Up. I might be the only person who hasn’t seen his classic film (that he hated) — The Sound of Music.

If you like to celebrate a fine actor’s life with some of his films, perhaps begin with Beginners. It’s a true story, and very moving. A senior citizen coming out as gay, after his wife has died, could be done poorly in the wrong hands. Writer/director Mike Mills is one of the best in the business, though.

Another movie I remember liking — Remember. It came out five years ago, and I’m sure none of you saw it. After the screening, a film critic at the Reader (who hates most new movies) and I were both raving about it. It’s one of the last movies Martin Landau did. He and Plummer are in a senior living facility. They had escaped Nazi Germany, and Landau’s character, who is wheelchair bound, has convinced Plummer to go hunt down their captor. Yet Plummer is in the early stages of dementia. You think you can guess where this might go, but…you’ll be on the edge of your seat the whole time. It’s amazing this film went under the radar.

In 2011, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was one of my favorite films. He bookends the movie nicely, as the aging industrialist looking for his long lost grandniece.

The first movie I ever saw him in was Somewhere in Time (Christopher Reeve/Jane Seymour). I was 12, and it was on TV one Sunday afternoon. I thought it was the most romantic thing I’d ever witness in my life. When I revisited it a decade later, I wasn’t quite as impressed.

The following year, when I turned 13, all the entertainment shows were talking about how the ratings board had a new rating — PG-13. For those movies that weren’t quite ready for an R rating, but a bit more risque than the average PG. The first PG-13 movie ever was Dreamscape. A few of my 13-year-old friends and I bought a ticket, and watched the charming Dennis Quaid, and saw a nude woman having sex in a scene dealing with a man’s nightmare that his wife was having an affair with his brother.

Christopher Plummer was doing what he could do well on screen — playing the villain. He had this sinister, intelligent sounding voice, as the guy who was planning to assassinate the President while entering his dreams. A terrific film that, aside from the special effects, still holds up.

One of the best sci-fi movies of all-time is 12 Monkeys. If you think I’m wrong, fight me. The fact that Plummer had played villains so well, made it interesting as we see the story of a virus escaping from somewhere and killing humanity; we immediately assume he had evil intent behind what his lab created [side note: perhaps the subject matter of that, during the age of Covid quarantines, might not be the best movie to watch now; or maybe the perfect one].

The same year 12 Monkeys came out (1995) so did the most underrated Stephen King movie — Dolores Claiborne. It’s not a horror film, and an argument could be made that it’s King’s non-horror stories that make for better movies (The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me). Kathy Bates plays the title character with a daughter (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who pops pills and hates her, as well as rumors Dolores killed her husband (David Strathairn). Plummer is the detective who is sure she got away with murder, and with his naive but kind sidekick (John C. Reilly), he’s determined to nail her with the crime.

If you look at an actor’s body of work, you can’t always choose what to watch based on titles alone. One of the first films Plummer did in the early ‘70s was The Hooker Cult Murders. I’m guessing it was no Klute. But you see a title like Cold Creek Manor and think — it has Sharon Stone, Kristen Stewart, Juliette Lewis, and his co-star from Dreamscape — Dennis Quaid. It sounds good, but it’s awful.

Spike Lee is one of the most inconsistent and overrated filmmakers around, but he did a great movie with Plummer — Inside Man (Denzel Washington, Jodie Foster, Clive Owen). Trust me, you’ll like that way more than the disappointing Da 5 Bloods.

Plummer’s talent will be missed. His films will live on forever.