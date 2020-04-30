There is something selfish I’m wishing for during this quarantine. The ability to watch (and review) good movies. Thankfully, one came down the pike by a woman who directed and co-wrote her first feature film. The film is Bull and the woman is named Annie Silverstein, who now changes my wish during the quarantine to be that she’s spending her time writing more scripts. Folks, this is a serious talent, and it’s a shame that this virus is going to keep Bull from hitting the big screen. So do yourself a favor and find it on Video on Demand.

I’m amazed that one of my biggest movie pet peeves doesn’t happen here. And that’s when characters too quickly fall in love or start to care (if it’s not romantic) for someone they hated. I understand films don’t have that much time to get the ball rolling in their stories, but Silverstein paces it perfectly here. That’s because for most of the movie, one character still doesn’t care for the other.

I’ve never cared about horses or horse movies, but Lean on Pete a few years ago was okay (this movie is better), and last year’s The Mustang made my Top 10 list. A couple years ago, The Rider made my list. Bull reminds me of all those films, and it’s probably going to trot onto my Top 10 this year. It’s amazing that it’s got the type of story we’ve seen before, yet it’s so original and doesn’t follow the usual tropes and expository dialogue that frustrates me.

We meet Kris (newcomer Amber Havard), the 14-year-old rebel, visiting her mom in prison. She’s with her younger sister and grandma, and we assume the visit will be enough to scare her straight.

We don’t mind that she’s dismissive towards neighbor Abe (Rob Morgan of Just Mercy), after her Pit Bull eats one of his chickens. It’s after she breaks into his house and throws a party, that we really start to despise her. He was out of town dealing with other bulls — the kind at rodeos. He’s a former bull rider who now coaches youth, and works as a bullfighter, whose job is to distract the bull after the rider is bucked off, so they can safely escape.

Abe gets injured, and that puts his career (and decision-making) in a bit of jeopardy. My wife thought Abe looked like Don Cheadle, but I kept thinking of Lou Gossett, Jr. Not because he looked like him (other than the muscular physique and balding head), but because he treated Kris the way Gossett treated Richard Gere’s character in An Officer and a Gentleman. It was tough love, and just like in that movie, the two characters never really like each other. They’re just human beings that are doing the right thing, and helping people that didn’t have the best homelife growing up.

Kris gets arrested after trashing his house, but Abe decides that instead of pressing charges, he’ll have her work it off. I know, that’s usually the type of premise that would have you rolling your eyes, wondering how soon until you hear “wax on, wax off!” But these are understated performances and everything feels so authentic, you get swept right into their story.

Kris starts to show interest in bull riding, and you think maybe this will get her away from the losers she’s been hanging around with. And at first, she does start hanging around with some nicer kids that are also learning the sport. Yet this movie plays it more like real life than some cheesy Disney sports film, where the inner city kid rises to become a champ in their sport and everyone lives happily ever after.

Another refreshing thing is that race is never brought up. Kris is a white girl, and Abe is an older African-American. Yet he’s not harassed by the police in this Texas town. And when Kris starts hanging around with the black kids Abe is training, it’s never brought up by anybody. Perhaps the only time it’s even hinted at, is when Abe chases Kris down after she destroys his house, and she starts screaming. He realizes the optics of him having his arms around her, not letting her go as she screams, probably wouldn’t end well for him.

Another thing I like is the father of one of Kris’ friends. He’s a scummy drug dealer, and when we first meet him at a gas station, you think he’s going to try to sleep with her. He is kind of flirty, and talks about how much she’s grown up. Yet he’s really just interested in her as a means to sell drugs. I’m not sure where they found that actor, but his performance is amazing, too.

It’s also refreshing that, despite this movie being filmed mostly with handheld cameras, there’s not a lot of the annoying shaky cam that is always frustrating to watch. Yet you still feel the excitement watching bull riders close up.

Rob Morgan does a terrific job of displaying a few different emotions, but in a rather subtle and natural way. I’m looking forward to seeing him more in the future.

Amber Havard displays very little emotion throughout this picture, which my wife first pointed out to me. We both felt that was a great choice, for a teen character like this. She cried once visiting her mom in prison, but the rest of the time, it was the same expression on her face (although she may have smiled a bit when she talked her guy friends into doing a stunt involving chickens; I won’t spoil that for you, just see the movie and find out for yourself).

There’s a scene where Abe feels humiliated, that he’s been moved from being a bull-fighter to a rodeo clown because of injuries. He gets drunk and…it reminded me of the time 30 years ago when I saw Requiem for a Heavyweight, and Anthony Quinn plays an aging boxer that has to perform for a crowd as a wrestler, and he starts to drink, and…the pain he has in his eyes doing something that humiliates him, but has to for the paycheck.

There’s a love scene (with Yolonda Ross) that was perfectly done and gave us a bit of Abe’s backstory in a natural way. In fact, so much of this movie can be used to show future film students how to make things seem natural and not like we’re watching people “act”.

There were no maudlin scenes (or score) trying to manipulate you into feeling a certain way about situations.

The film could’ve been tightened up a bit, as I’m guessing some will find it slow. At just under two hours, my wife and I enjoyed the ride (pun intended).

4 stars out of 5.