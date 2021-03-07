With the NBA All-Star game happening tonight, it’s the perfect time for me to post my review of a basketball film I saw a few days ago.

Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takahashi) is a Chinese-American high school hoops star. He’s living in Queens. It’s a rather unfortunate coincidence that another movie came out the same weekend about people living in Queens that is going to get all the eyeballs. Anyway, Boogie transferred to a prep school because he’ll get more looks from the big colleges. It was also to give him the opportunity for a showdown with Monk, the biggest prep star in the city. He’s played by rapper Pop Smoke, who in real life was gunned down during a home invasion last year. Boogie hopes that this team, which had a few losing seasons, will raise his profile and that a college scholarship will lead to a trip to the NBA.

The film starts by showing his father (Perry Yung) and mom (Pamelyn Chee) at a fortune teller, and they’re fighting. She’s pregnant with Boogie at the time, and the film jumps back and forth to show them 18 years later. The father is involved in lots of gambling schemes, and is tougher training Boogie on the court at night, than Duvall was with his kid in The Great Santini. Mom is scheming with a manager/financial advisor (Mike Moh) who thinks a trip to play professionally in China is a better route.

This was written and directed by Eddie Huang, who wrote the autobiographical Fresh Off The Boat (and the TV adaptation). It’s hard to fault Huang for using sports movie cliches. You’re not going to be able to write a sports film without the usual tropes. So when Boogie doesn’t get along with the coach (Domenick Lombardozzi), I don’t mind that I saw that done so much better in All The Right Moves (a highly underrated sports film with Tom Cruise), or Hoosiers. In fact, the great player not getting along with Gene Hackman in Hoosiers was actually a flaw for me. If somebody can make every outside shot they take, why would a coach insist that the ball needs to be passed around five times before anyone shoots? It made no sense, unless the shooter is forcing up shots out of his range or with a defender right in his face. But I digress.

The romance with Boogie and an African-American girl named Eleanor (Taylour Paige) isn’t the least bit believable. He’s so rude to her initially, whether in class with his response to what she says she liked about Catcher in the Rye, or when she’s working out and he tells her she has a “cute va****.”

Oh, and guess who her ex-boyfriend is?

Aside from his rude comments to Eleanor, Boogie’s also just an unlikable jerk. Now, it’s not that a great athlete might not have some ego, but it’s displayed in such a weird way, and makes it unpleasant to ever want to root for him.

This film also has the same problem a lot of sports movies have, and it first bothered me as a kid watching The White Shadow (although I still loved that show). The basketball scenes aren’t that authentic. All the plays we see are give-and-goes to the basket. Not one of the bigs ever tries to block a shot or body anybody up.

Also, they’re trying to show he’s a bit of a ball-hog, but this isn’t conveyed very well, either. Perhaps if we saw a guy break to the basket all alone, and instead of feeding him the rock, Boogie puts up a 25-footer. But when we see someone cut to the basket, he passes to him, as he should.

When there’s a confrontation with the coach, it makes little sense. The coach wants them to play a zone defense, and Boogie decides instead to man-up on the team’s best player, who a handful of college scouts are there to check out. Boogie successfully steals the ball and makes a break-away lay-up. So…why would the coach be mad? Unless he made that attempt and the guy scored on him, who cares about the play that was called? The job got done, and better than expected. Oh, and then when the college scouts, from big schools like Georgetown and St. John’s, say they like Boogie’s play but not his attitude — oh, please! If someone is a great player, scouts and coaches look the other way when it comes to attitude (as well as previous arrests, domestic violence, rape, etc; just look at local Kellen Winslow, Jr., who had been accused of all those things while in high school). Also, these scouts all offer Boogie a spot on the team as a walk-on (that means you pay your way to college, but are on the team). If Boogie is only offered those spots, then I have a few questions. What makes him think he has a shot at the NBA? Second, if he had an attitude problem, well…you’re still putting him on the team! Third, why not get a full ride to a less prestigious university? If you’re good enough to make it to the NBA, it doesn’t matter. Dennis Rodman is a Hall of Famer, and he went to Cooke County College (I’m guessing you’ve never heard of that institution). Steph Curry, the best shooter in basketball history, wanted to play at Virginia Tech (where his father had played). They only offered him a walk-on spot, so he went with the scholarship at Davidson College. It didn’t stop him from an NBA career. Kawhi Leonard was just barely a Top 50 high school player, and he went to SDSU. That eventually got him a few MVPs in the NBA, as well as a few championships. I’m sure the list goes on and on, but those are the few that I can think of off the top of my head.

There were a few other scenes in the film that made no sense. Boogie goes to the outdoor courts his rival plays at and scouts him. The guy sees him there, too. It reminded me of the cheesy scene in the wrestling movie with Matthew Modine (Vision Quest). I grew up playing basketball, and I think if Boogie was as confident in his skills as he appears, he’d go up to the courts the guy was playing and call next, and he’d play against him. It’s not like boxing where you can’t just show up at the rival’s hometown and start punching him to see who is better; but…you can surely play him in a pick-up game.

There was a scene with the family fighting, where the acting was just bad.

There’s another scene where Boogie is giving an analogy to Eleanor and it involves beef broccoli. It didn’t make a lick of sense to my wife and I.

It was nice to be reminded of my high school basketball days, and the name Boogie also made me think of some songs I liked in my youth — Boogie Oogie Oogie (what a bassline), the comedy song Gotta Boogie by Weird Al (it was the b-side to Another One Rides the Bus), and the hip-hop band Boogie Down Productions, which I’d often hear with the other ‘80s rappers out of boom boxes at the horrible outdoor courts at the Mira Mesa Rec Center.

I’ll give this 1 star out of 5, for making me nostalgic for my youth.