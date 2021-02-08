I’m a huge fan of writer/director Mike Cahill. His movie I Origins was my favorite film of 2014. His movie Another Earth was one of my favorites of 2011. But with Cahill replacing his muse Brit Marling with Salma Hayek, would it still work? Well, for me it did. I was shocked to see how many other critics didn’t care for it, though.

Owen Wilson plays Greg. He’s working a dead-end job where, instead of taking calls and solving the problems he’s supposed to (for a company called “Technical Difficulties”), he’s drawing pictures of a utopian world he’d rather live in. One of his drawings even shows Hayek, with her eyes closed, head back, smoking a cigarette (hey, even at 54, she’d be who I want in my utopia).

We’re shown a lot about Greg’s character in the opening scene. He’s not just a Walter Mitty type. He might have a drug problem (the pharmacy is refusing to refill his prescription), he might not be the best dad (he’s talking to his daughter on the phone about missing her graduation ceremony), and his boss has called him into the office. Any guesses on what will happen next?

Well, what happens next brings him to a bar across the street where he meets Isabel. And it was all such an enjoyable 30 minutes to start the picture.

A smart decision was made to have Isabel, who is homeless and a bit wacky, shown to have some kind of powers. She can make the waiter drop his tray of drinks, or candles flicker. This amuses Greg, but doesn’t make him want to go “off the grid” with this stranger. And at this point, I’m not going to write much more about the plot, as so much of describing it would be mini spoiler alerts.

After a trip to a roller rink (don’t ask), Isabel tries explaining how some things he’s seeing aren’t real. It eventually leads to him buying burgers for them, while he notices her getting into an old Lincoln that is a pick-up spot for prostitutes. He wants a few explanations and he’s given some crystals to take. At this point, the movie has a Matrix vibe [I’d hazard a guess that 90% of all critics that review this movie will mention The Matrix].

I was dazzled by the various worlds Greg sees and gets to explore. The design work by Kasra Farahani (Captain Marvel) was stunning, with shoots on the island of Lopud, Croatia.

There was one scene where the couple attend a ritzy event, and there’s lots of sciency talk. As a man with a bow tie talks about research and data, my wife said, “They should have gotten Bill Nye to play that part.”

Turns out, it was Nye. A perfect cameo. There was also a cameo with Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek, which was a treat, as he’s my third favorite philosopher of all time.

It was also nice to see Ronny Chieng in a few scenes. He’s always funny as one of the correspondents on The Daily Show.

There were enough humorous moments in the movie that lightened up the dark mood of the story. One of those has Isabel angry at Greg for not seeing the note she left him in their messy, sprawling encampment. She walks over to a big mess of papers, and pulls a small post-it off the pile and shows him where it was, while yelling at him for missing it.

After an arrest, the mugshot of Greg is classic Owen Wilson.

There were also scenes that reminded me of other powerful things I have seen. One of those is a sunflower in the pouring rain. It reminds me of a segment I saw on Sesame Street as a toddler, while Vivaldi played. Another scene with Greg showing up with flowers for his daughter…made me think of Chaplin in City Lights.

And while one of my pet peeves is the amount of vomiting in movies, it worked in this, as Greg had ingested a large amount of these magic crystals. Who doesn’t get a queasy stomach after one too many yellow stones?

There was a great atmosphere and I was rarely bored. Many people won’t be satisfied by the ending, and the third act does lose it a bit. I thought of three different endings that would have been far superior to what they ended this story with, but it all still worked for me.

My wife wasn’t so fond of this movie, though.

You can watch it for free on Amazon Prime.

3 stars out of 5.