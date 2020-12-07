I had the choice of watching one of two movies about making movies that came out around the same time. One was Mank, about the screenwriter of Citizen Kane. I chose Black Bear — a movie about indie filmmakers trying to get a production done, while their lead (Aubrey Plaza) continues to be difficult.

While I enjoyed watching the process this crew was going through, at the end of the day, the stories didn’t make a lot of sense. That means it’s going to be a film I can’t really recommend to anybody but hardcore filmmakers. The same way musicians like This is Spinal Tap, filmmakers will like watching all the things going wrong with this production.

The first segment was interesting, as we watch Allison (Plaza), a former actress who is now directing indie movies, renting a beautiful B&B owned by a couple that is having problems. She’s dealing with writer’s block (they always do in movies). Blair (Sarah Gadon) is pregnant and on edge, and doesn’t care for the fact that her musician husband (Christopher Abbott) has taken a liking to Allison. The conversations and fights are all interesting. Yet when things come to a head, the story then restarts with Allison sitting back on the pier, and when she walks back inside, she’s now an actress being catered to. Gabe (Abbott) who was the quiet musician, is now the indie film director, and husband of Allison. Blair is now the co-star in the movie, and she’s going along with the director’s plan of pretending they’re having an affair, to make Allison angry, and bring out a stronger performance. It all becomes rather meta. And while you might be confused about all the character names staying the same in the second tale, but all with different roles, you go with it. You just assume it will all make sense in the end. Well, it never really does, and you’ll be left with a few questions.

My wife and I both thought that they went a little far with every person working on the production having problems. An assistant (or whoever she was), never had the script open to the right page when someone forgot their lines. An assistant director (Paola Lazaro of The Walking Dead) had gotten high, and had diarrhea. Others were stoned or drunk. Coffee continually gets spilled on the outfits the actors are going to wear, leading to their constantly returning to wardrobe.

I’m always a little bothered when a movie has a writer dealing with writer’s block, or needing to find a muse or place to write, to get their mojo back. If this is needed, they need to find a new vocation. It’s also frustrating when so much goes wrong on a production, you don’t buy it.

Most of this movie held my interest, though I doubt it will for most people. I enjoyed all the conversations and fights. Even in the first segment when Blair gets continually more insane, she brings interesting things to the table in her anger. And you can see why her boyfriend is upset that she talks about them “not working” when he claims to be a professional musician (“You made 53 cents on your last royalty check” she clarifies). Blair also feels that if she paints her boyfriend as a male chauvinist, that will dissuade Allison from liking him. Yet she’s merely entertained, and sometimes freaked out, by the continuous bickering. His defense of past comments he made about the destruction of society because traditional gender roles don’t apply anymore…is all interesting stuff.

When Blair asks Gabe if he finds Allison attractive, well…we’ve all been around a couple that had that conversation. I was once at dinner at my late friend’s house, when a fight broke out because they had this conversation the night before, and I was the one of his friends she had found most attractive (after he kept pressing her for a name). I was laughing during their fight in front of me (and I humble brag about it now in this review). It’s just fun when a woman asks her man “Do you find so-and-so attractive?” It’s like asking “Does my butt look fat in these pants?” We never win with our answer. But I undress. I mean, I digress.

Will the black bear ever show up in this story? Ha! Does a bear sh** in the woods?! Of course it shows up. In both stories.

While it’s going to be Aubrey Plaza that gets all the praise for this (as she has to play a drunk, and diva actress), it sometimes felt cliche. I was more impressed with Abbott and Gadon. Both of them played completely different characters in both stories, and both very convincing. With Plaza, people are just impressed because we’re used to seeing her in crazy comedies, where she’s doing things like having sex with Robert De Niro in Bad Grandpa.

Half the scenes were frustrating to watch, the other half were a blast. I loved seeing the director yell at Allison from the water, and taking the boat to the pier, to scold her in person.

A lot of the drama reminded me of the type of film Bette Davis or Gloria Swanson would have done back in the day. It had a Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf vibe.

Watching toxic relationships, and toxic film sets, won’t be for everyone, though. And it all felt like Charlie Kaufman-light.

The whole thinking was a bit solipsistic. I think.

2 ½ stars out of 5.