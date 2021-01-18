As a kid, I remember watching the original Saturday Night Live episodes, and even getting the album they put out with the best bits from their first season (this was even before VHS video tapes existed). And while I thought John Belushi was a comedic genius, I felt the same way about his co-star on the show — Gilda Radner. You could also say that about a handful of others who have been in the SNL cast over the years, but perhaps because I’m over 50 now, I’ve just grown tired of the stories of my heroes dying from drug excess. On the back of the DVD for this documentary (which you can catch on Showtime), they mention something about his “demons” and…it’s just like when the immensely talented comedian Robin Williams killed himself — both of these people had demons they created. And this documentary only did a little to show us what might have created his persona. We learned about his parents’ not so loving relationship, and his dad working long hours at the family diner, and not being the most supportive of John’s career aspirations. Yet he did have a loving grandmother who adored him, and plenty of friends in high school. He had a girlfriend (Judy), and was named the homecoming king. He organized, ran, and participated in the school talent show. He also made everyone around him laugh.

After high school, he rode his motorcycle to Indiana to do summer stock, and was a paid actor. Even if he only had small parts, and part of his job included painting and mowing the lawn, he was enjoying himself. A trip with Judy to see Chicago’s Second City troupe, made him declare that’s what he wanted to do. He auditioned and became one of the main members, which was the first time someone did that without being part of the touring group. From there, it was on to National Lampoon (their radio program and records, they weren’t yet doing the films). When it came time for him to audition for Saturday Night Live, as you watch this documentary, it’s around that time we sour a bit on him. He was snotty to Lorne Michaels, barking at him, “I don’t do TV.”

And while we laugh at his audition tape, with impressions of Marlon Brando and one I had never heard before — Rod Steiger — you’re then treated to the clips we’ve seen many times. His Samurai character, killer bees, and the “cheesebugga” chef. Jim Belushi tells us that was an impression of his dad. Yet it would have been nice to hear what his parents thought of that skit, or his huge success.

We do hear from some big names — his best buddy Dan Akroyd, Candice Bergen, Lorne Michaels, Ivan Reitman; as well as his arch enemy, Chevy Chase. Everyone in Hollywood (and on SNL) talks about what a big jerk Chase is, but it was disheartening to hear that Belushi was, too. He pouted because he wasn’t on screen enough in the first season. Yet when Chase left before season two and Belushi became the big man on campus, he was a jerk not only to Michaels, but also to the female writers and cast members on the show.

And speaking of people we hear from, it was odd to hear from Penny Marshall, Carrie Fisher, and Harold Ramis, all of whom have passed away (these interviews were all done around 2005).

It was a treat to hear so much from Akroyd, who told him right before he died, about writing Ghostbusters for them to do. And we see lots of clips from The Blues Brothers and how that all came to be.

On Belushi’s 30th birthday, The Blues Brothers album was #1 on the charts. He had the #1 movie (Animal House), and he was on the top rated TV show. Yet he didn’t seem to enjoy the success, and was getting more and more into drugs. And you wonder why a guy this talented would just throw it all away with his behavior. Even if he wasn’t happy with the script for Neighbors (I still think that, and the movie 1941, were funnier than they were given credit), that doesn’t mean you get to stay in your trailer, blasting music and getting whacked out on coke when you’re supposed to be on set.

SNL alum Bill Hader does a good job narrating the letters John wrote to Judy, sometimes sounding like him, but other times, sounding like himself, which was a bit distracting. Yet those letters were rather touching. Seeing them in his hand, reminded me of the letters we saw in Judd Apatow’s great documentary on Gary Shandling.

Other than Belushi’s natural ability to make people laugh and always be the class clown, you wanted to know a little bit more about what made him tick. There should have also been a bit more insight into his work. Many of the things that were covered here, we already knew about.

It was interesting to hear that he gave away all his blues albums and got into punk rock. There’s even a clip of him playing drums onstage with the Dead Boys (it’s bizarre to think that their crazy singer, Stiv Bators, would live 8 years longer than John).

Near the end of his life, Belushi called up the guys who used to be in his band in high school, and just like in the Blues Brothers movie…they got the band back together. We hear from some of those guys, and they think he was trying to capture some of the past, before he was on the cover of magazines and being hounded wherever he went.

That reunited version of the band had one unusual gig — they played at the wrap party for the show Taxi.

I kept thinking the movie would end with the SNL sketch they did that was filmed in black and white, with Belushi playing an old man going to visit the graves of all the other SNL cast members, chuckling that they all thought he’d be the first to go. Perhaps that would have been in bad taste.

Instead, it beautifully closes with the Blues Brothers performing the Randy Newman song “Guilty” — and just as he could sound like Joe Cocker when he impersonated him, he sounded like Newman. The lyrics:

Yes baby, I been drinkin’/And I shouldn’t come by, I know

But I found myself in trouble/And I had nowhere else to go.

Got some whisky from the barman/Got some cocaine from a friend

I just had to keep on movin’/’til I was back in your arms again.

Guilty baby, I’m guilty/And I’ll be guilty the rest of my life.

How come I never do what I’m supposed to do/How come nothin’ that I try to do ever turns out right?

You know…you know how it is with me baby/You know, I just can’t stand myself

And it takes a whole lot of medicine/For me to pretend that I’m somebody else.

3 stars out of 5.