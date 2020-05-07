Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns upset some people the other day when he commented on The Last Dance, saying it’s not a valid documentary on the Chicago Bulls or Michael Jordan, because Jordan’s production company made it. He’s right about that, but when we don’t have sports, it’s been a blast for everyone to watch, and for the sports talk shows to talk about.

I’m sure Burns lost his mind over Becoming, since the Obama’s production company “Higher Ground” produced it, and it’s really nothing more than an infomercial for her book of the same name.

Higher Ground was a sweet deal for the Obamas. Netflix paid them a ton of money (probably over $100 mil) for content. And last year, they won an Oscar for the documentary American Factory. Now they get to do a promotional video on Michelle Obama, that certainly isn’t a warts and all documentary of her life. Yet that doesn’t mean it’s without its charms. It was wonderful hearing her talk about her dad, who unfortunately, didn’t get to see just how successful she has become. We also see her go to her childhood home (it’s a crack-up watching her leave, followed by two black SUVs filled with Secret Service). Also cracks me up when she gets her jams going. That’s a woman that loves her hip-hop.

Mostly we follow Michelle Obama in her 2018 nationwide book tour. That means we see her walk into stadiums filled with people, after being introduced by Oprah Winfrey. We see brief chats with Stephen Colbert and Conan O’Brien, not on their shows, but as moderators for events she was doing. Sometimes, we hear the same story on multiple occasions.

What was the most enjoyable thing was watching how Michelle interacts with people at her book signings. She genuinely seemed to care about their stories and she said just the right things. It’s funny, because I saw a segment she did on Ellen at one of her book signings. The way she snapped at Ellen for grabbing a fan’s book and jokingly autographing it…showed me what Michelle must really be like. Sometimes she doesn’t have a clue (as Ellen was being funny, and the fan was probably thrilled to get a book signed by both Michelle Obama AND Ellen DeGeneres). In this doc, she snaps at her mom, who did what my mom does — hovers around a cake that is supposed to be saved for later.

My wife pointed out how when Barrack showed up at a few of her events and was affectionate with her, she seemed rather cold with her body language when he leaned in for a kiss. I thought she was just more peeved that she was being “upstaged” by the former President, when this is her event. Again, it’s hard to figure out her mindset with these things.

We see Michelle do a great job of talking to working-class parents, and teens who are struggling. One group of kids is on a reservation. It’s a joy to watch her say such encouraging things to them, and a nice approach that the camera followed a few of these people for a few minutes. It added a nice element of human drama.

It was adorable to see her mom in a few scenes, and it was nice to watch her hang out with her brother. And how can you not love hearing the story of why she told the staff at the White House not to make her daughters’ beds, or telling the butlers and staff not to wear tuxedos while serving them. It’s great that she’s so conscious of wanting her children to have a normal life, and turning the White House into a home for her family (and for America, really).

I would’ve liked a few more minutes spent on the Secret Service, but we do see some of what they do. The segment with her stylist, Meredith Koop, was fascinating. Oh, and we also get Sasha and Malia to talk for a few minutes about their famous mom. It’s the first time I can recall ever seeing them in an interview setting of any kind. That was a fun treat.

We see the early days of Michelle campaigning, and how horrible people could be towards her. That’s politics these days, and probably isn’t as much about race as she thinks it is. Yet that doesn’t make me sympathize any less with what she had to deal with. And how can it not break your heart when, after a guidance counselor at school told her she wasn’t “Princeton material”…and she gets into Princeton, only to have her roommate move out because her mom didn’t want her living with a black woman. I’d donate money to have a committee find who that girl was, find her mother, and have Michelle Obama show up at her door and say “You might not remember me, but…”

It was frustrating when Michelle talks a bit about race, and she rattles off a list of African American people that have been killed. Nothing wrong with her saying the name Trayvon Martin and a few of the other names, but…Eric Garner? He was a 395 pound man, resisting arrest, after police showed up because he was selling cigarettes illegally on the street; and he had been arrested over 30 times previously. So please. The Obama’s hatred of the police always bothered me, but that’s another rant for another time.

I always love when famous people go back to their childhood homes. I recently watched a documentary on the ‘60s band “Love” and Arthur Lee toured his old place. In this, listening to Michelle talk about her dad sitting in the recliner (side notes: all dads have that favorite chair, don’t they?), listening to his favorite jazz records. It may be contrived to watch her stare silently out the window, although I chuckled when she said, “That tree is still there. I had one of my first kisses under that tree.”

One of?

We see some photos which are intriguing. My favorite was when the family took a trip to the Great Wall of China. Who knew there was a waterslide there (and who won’t laugh seeing an unwilling Secret Service agent sliding right behind them, with a slight grimace on his face)

Since I’m a fan of Conan O’Brien, I would have liked to see more with him, or Stephen Colbert being funny. At least when Gayle King interviews her, she brings up a great story about seeing five marriage counselors and “they didn’t help” (after Michelle had admitted to going to one).

The documentary is a bit disjointed, but overall, you’ll enjoy it. Even if you’re not a fan of the Obamas. As Ken Burns would say, I would’ve just preferred it to be more of an unbiased “documentary” and not an hour and a half infomercial.

2 stars out of 5.