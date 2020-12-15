Beasts Clawing at Straws

This South Korean movie is getting 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and that makes sense. I brought up the movie title to my wife, and she couldn’t remember what it was (we watched it months ago). When I started reminding her about it, she laughed and said “Oh yeah, that was so awesome!”

It does have a lot of awesome stuff going on. Yet it felt like it was trying to be this year’s Parasite, and it’s not as good. It started with a Coen brothers vibe, but it got to a point where I just couldn’t buy the various things going on and what various characters were doing.

The look of this is exquisite. It’s shot nicely, and the characters are interesting. We get dragon ladies, a huge tattooed heavy who would make a great Bond villain. He has the worst haircut for a bad guy since Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men. Yes, it’s safe to say, if you mess with these mobsters while trying to make a quick buck, it’s probably going to cost you a few bucks, and perhaps a few limbs.

It’s amazing to think this is director Kim Yong-hoon’s first film, and makes it easier to forgive him for the cliches, cartoonish facial expressions, and scenes that felt like they were out of Gone Girl, Pulp Fiction, and Fargo. Perhaps I felt the Pulp Fiction vibe because we see a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with money being put in a locker, and the story ends up being told in a non-linear fashion. Also, we see other POV of the same story, as Tarantino did in Jackie Brown.

The story involves a bathhouse in the northwestern South Korean harbor city of Pyeongtaek, and a clerk (Bae Sung-woo) who finds the money in a locker. He puts the bag in storage, and it doesn’t look like he’s even tempted to steal it. Yet he and his wife are dealing with a naggy mother (Yun Yuh-jung) with a touch of dementia and anger issues, as well as a few financial problems.

Tae-young (Jung Woo-sung) is a customs agent who owes a mobster (Jung Man-sik) some money. And when Mr. Park shows up to collect, he makes threats that we realize are serious.

Mi-ran (Shin Hyun-been) is a prostitute, run by Yeon-hee (Jeon). Mi-ran needs money, and to get out of the relationship with her abusive husband. So she gets a new john, Jin-tae (Jung Ga-ram) to kill the guy. She’ll get the insurance money, and perhaps they can run off together.

The various stories intertwine with each other eventually, and there are double-crosses. There’s a detective who shows up, and he’s interesting at first. It’s always fun when a detective is smarter than the crooks and toys with them. Yet the problem is it’s just hard for me to buy that these characters let the detective do some of the things he does. In one scene, he shows up at a house late at night and wants to come in for a few beers. And what happens once he’s inside. It’s just all hard to buy.

It is fun when we learn more about some characters, like the madam, who has some sympathy for her young worker…even if she also has a vested interest in her getting out of a bad relationship.

It’s hard to buy a character going nuts. It’s hard to buy a couple getting together so soon. Too many things were hard to buy, but damn, if it wasn’t an enjoyable ride.

The interiors are all shot nicely, and it gives it a moody vibe that’s perfect. The score, at times, was a bit goofy.

This film is going to make a lot of “best of” lists this year (if critics saw enough movies to make a Top 10 list). It won’t make mine, but I’m giving it 3 stars out of 5. It opens today in virtual cinemas and streaming everywhere today.

Don’t get the title confused with Beasts of the Southern Wild, which was awful.