Another Round

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is probably best known to Americans as the bad guy in a few James Bond movies (Casino Royale, Golden Eye) and as Hannibal Lecter in the television series. What other actor could play a cannibal serial killer, as well as Igor Stravinsky? In 2012, he was in one of my favorite movies ever — The Hunt. I listed that at #22 on the best movies of the 21st century (my entire list can be seen here: https://fox5sandiego.com/entertainment/at-the-movies-blog/100-best-movies-of-the-21st-century-from-one-critic-in-san-diego/ ).

Mikkelsen plays a teacher in that movie, as well as this. He’s the perfect person for this part. It’s just a shame that the script is a bit of a let down. The premise just doesn’t make much sense. Four middle age guys decide that if you have an alcohol level of .05, you’ll be looser, less inhibited, funnier, and it’s a better way to function in life. Since they’re all teachers, and one of them (Mikkelsen) is being accused of being boring by his wife as well as his students, he’s certainly game to give it a try. What doesn’t make sense is that the guys decide it does in fact improve their lives, so…they up the ante. They decide they’ll drink more and see where that takes them in this experiment. Well, these aren’t teenagers or college students making this dumb decision. Surely adults know that getting drunk and trying to teach, or live your life in general, won’t be successful. There will be puking, car accidents, jobs you will be fired from, etc. How do they not see this, when we can? Now, had this script been a story about their doing their experiment to just be lightly buzzed (.05 would be the equivalent of two glasses of wine for an adult male), and then one or two of them became alcoholics — okay. That makes a bit more sense. So it’s surprising that writer/director Thomas Vinterberg (who was also the man behind The Hunt) didn’t reign in this story a bit.

So when the guys talk about a theory Finn Skarderud had, that people are born with a deficiency and need their blood alcohol up a bit, they come up with rules. They’ll stop drinking by 8 p.m. They mention some of the things Hemingway did (drinking an entire day, but stopping at 8 p.m. so he can write the next day), it seems like we’re in for some fun shenanigans. Especially since the movie started with what looks like a popular event in Denmark — a lake race where teams have to carry a cooler of booze and down one each time they complete the course. You get penalized for vomiting (unless it’s “as a team” or some such thing).

Anyway, when the guys first start, they experience good results. Martin (Mikkelsen) is funnier in his class and he finally has the students’ attention, as he talks about great leaders in history and asking which ones they’d vote for based on their personal lives (Hitler ended up winning that round). The teacher who runs the choir, is more fun as he shuts the shades, makes fun of some of the singers, and tells them to sing from the heart (my wife made me laugh by saying “Denmark must have the most beautiful national anthem of any country” as we hear them singing about fields and crops and hops).

The soccer coach gets the nerdy kid (nicknamed “Specs”) to score a goal, and he’s now the hero among the parents and players.

The friendship these guys have is nice. In the beginning, we see them at a swanky restaurant celebrating someone’s 40th birthday. And when Martin talks about his kids ignoring him and his wife thinking he’s boring, they talk about the problems in their lives. It all felt like how intelligent men would act when trying to cheer someone up. And as the drink flowed, they show off a few dance moves (in real life, Mikkelsen was a gymnast and dancer).

Overall, this movie just isn’t that compelling, despite the solid performances. It will also be a tough sell in America, where so many people cringe at the idea of reading subtitles. Which reminds me, the title of the movie in Denmark is “Druk” which is just one letter away from “drunk” and means “binge drinking.”

2 stars out of 5.