All Day and a Night

A few years ago, two of my favorite movies were set in Oakland — Blindspotting and Sorry to Bother You. For some reason, that got my hopes up about this film also set in Oakland, along with finding out Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole (The People vs OJ Simpson) was going to give us this story involving gangs and a wannabe rapper. The opening scene was rather promising, too.

The film was shot well (no pun intended), and there’s a score by Michael Abels that works, along with the hip-hop that fits the story.

There was a bit too much voiceover. Also, voiceovers shouldn’t spell everything out for the audience. Let us see it happen, don’t tell us. There was violence that didn’t make sense, and made you dislike characters instead of ever rooting for anyone.

Jeffrey Wright (gives another outstanding performance as J.D., who used to be a big deal in the gang circles in town, until a drug habit ruined him.

I recently had my wife watch Cadillac Records, and forgot how great Wright was playing bluesman Muddy Waters. And that made me all the more disappointed that his performance (and the rest of the cast) is wasted with this story.

J.D. ends up in prison, where his son, Jahkor (Ashton Sanders of Moonlight), joins him after the double homicide that opens the film.

There’s a scene where the younger Jahkor (Jalyn Emil Hall) gets beat up by an older and much bigger kid on the playground, and his dad beats him worse for losing the fight. It’s rather powerful and disturbing. And seeing things like this should make us empathize with his plight, but we’re never really drawn with the rest of the story.

As Jahkor grows up, we see him get into various crimes. We see a friend of his (Christopher Meyer) end up in a wheelchair while in the service. His girlfriend Shantaye (Shakira Ja’nai Paye) gets pregnant. For some reason, that thrills him. Yet when he views a sex video she made years before meeting him, he ends the relationship.

It would’ve been more interesting to see his rap career making a bit more of a splash. There’s a local rapper named Thug’ish T-Rex (James Earl), and that creates a bit of drama. Yet it really just made me think of how much I enjoyed the movie Hustle & Flow, with Terrence Howard playing a rapper trying to make it while also trying to survive in a poor neighborhood. It’s funny how that movie was 15 years earlier, and Howard gives a tape of his raps to a famous rapper. In this movie, Thug’ish says to the youngblood, “Send me a link, I’ll check that sh** out.”

The days of bands and rappers having stuff on cassette are over.

This picture isn’t anything we haven’t seen before. And don’t even get me started on narration of the prison yard, telling me everyone is there for merely having a bag of weed.

The title of this movie made me think of the 1964 Kinks song “All Day And All Of The Night.” At least this got me to find my Kinks-Size album to give it a play.

Aside from the great performances, I can only give this 1 star out of 5.