11 Movies Streaming Now

I love when one of my friends will send me a text from a Red Box, or when they’re at home with their spouse, asking me which is better between one movie or another. I usually give them the long answer, which is a mini review. Sometimes I know their taste, and I’ll say “Well, that movie really sucked, but I think you’ll like it.” Perhaps that sounds like a horrible thing to say, but if they’re considering Fast and the Furious 5, they deserve to hear it.

I’ve been getting a lot more texts about movies from friends and family, with everyone forced to do the “Netflix and chill” while quarantined. And surprisingly, with studios not releasing new blockbusters, I’ve actually been watching more new releases. Many of them are indie films, documentaries, and foreign films; many of them are just smaller movies that studios don’t mind releasing on VOD formats (or they had no choice in the matter).

I felt bad for the studio behind The Burnt Orange Heresy, one of my favorite films of the year. It was about to be released in March, just as Covid was closing everything down. They kept pushing back the release date. Now, you can watch it on Prime Video.

I noticed I had notes for various films I’ve watched over this year, that either didn’t get released, went straight to video (as we used to say), or that I just plumb forgot about writing up. Here is a quick synopsis of some of those films in case you’re looking for something new to watch (and you’ve seen The Burnt Orange Heresy).

PRIVATE LIFE, starring Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, and the underrated Molly Shannon. It was written and directed by Tamara Jenkins, who did solid work with The Savages, Slums of Beverly Hills, and Juliet, Naked. I wished the writing in this would have been a bit more realistic. That being said, it was an interesting movie dealing with an older couple trying to have a baby. How can you not love a film where Hahn’s character is telling everyone her husband only has one testical, and the facial expression Giamatti has? And the scenes of a man going to give a sperm sample in a room at the doctor…has been done to death. Yet this scene was done brilliantly and had fresh jokes. It’s nice that a neice character that’s a “free spirit” isn’t too much of a loon. While the movie had a few missteps (a scene at a coffee shop with a possible egg donor), it’s worth checking out. 3 stars out of 5.

HUMAN NATURE, the documentary, not to be confused with the 2001 movie with Patricia Arquette and Tim Robbins. This deals with a breakthrough called CRISPR, and it has helped with curing diseases, and also designing our own children. Watching a boy deal with Sickle Cell Disease and deciding he’s not going to play basketball…it was some powerful stuff. The segment on fighting viruses is rather timely. The documentary just needed more human elements and less scientists. 2 ½ stars out of 5.

LIGHT FROM LIGHT. I like seeing comedian Jim Gaffigan in parts that don’t require him to be funny. He has a great look for a character actor. The premise here is a single mom who has a job as a paranormal investigator. She’s brought in to look at the widower’s (Gaffigan) farmhouse in Tennessee. And guess what happens? Not much of anything. This was slow and didn’t go anywhere. Give us more ghosts, damn it! 0 stars.

THE CHILDREN ACT, starring Emma Thompson. This was an interesting movie out of Sweden. Thompson plays a High Court judge, who is having some problems in her marriage (Stanley Tucci). It mostly stems from the fact that she’s always wrapped up in her work. She has to decide on a case for a blood transfusion for a teen with cancer, despite his family’s objection to the treatment based on religious grounds. I could watch Emma Thompson read a phone book and be entertained, but watching her deal with this case and talk to various people involved, all while navigating problems with the hubby…make this interesting for everyone (even those that are bored by phone books). I especially liked a conversation they have about an affair. So many scenes in this movie were touching. And while I didn’t care for the ending, it’s an intriguing movie for adults. 3 stars out of 5.

KINGS. On a day that we lost James Bond (RIP Sean Connery), I’m writing about a movie with a James Bond and a Bond girl. This stars Halle Berry and Daniel Craig. Berry plays Mille, who is a foster mom to eight kids, and has to deal with Obie (Craig), the neighbor from hell. There are racial tensions, police beatings, and chaos all around. Hey…we watch movies to escape, not feel like we’re watching the news!

This picture has weird tonal shifts, and doesn’t work on any level.

While it has a great intro, and a solid score by Nick Cave, Turkish-French writer/director Deniz Gamze Erguven blew it with this. It’s also her first film in English; but check out her movie Mustang from five years ago. That’s worth seeking out. This one gets 0 stars, though.

STYX. I’m sailing away/set an open course for the virgin sea. Oops. Wrong Styx. But this movie does involve sailing. I think I actually caught this at a film festival, and my wife and I weren’t that impressed. Susanne Wolff plays an overworked doctor who does a sailing trip she’s always longed for. When she sees a boat of refugees nearby that need help, well…what’s a caring doctor to do? Watching her was interesting at first. It’s nice that we can agree with the decisions she’s making. Often times in movies like this, you cringe at bad decision after bad decision. And watching her was certainly more entertaining than Robert Redford being stranded on a boat in that awfully boring All Is Lost. Styx scored in the low 90s on Rotten Tomatoes, so it might be worth your time. I was merely lukewarm on it. 2 stars out of 5.

US AND THEM. Not to be confused with the Pink Floyd song, but…speaking of music, I loved hearing Vivaldi, The Damned, The O’Jays, and the electronic punk of the Sleaford Mods. The title cards before scenes was cool, and this all had a Tarantino vibe. There was a group of guys talking about tipping, as they did in Reservoir Dogs. They sit around and talk about “wanking” and how porn has changed. This isn’t to be confused with the Chinese movie Us and Them that came out a few years ago (and got great reviews). This deals with three British teens that are tired of economic inequality in the UK, and…they create anarchy in the UK; or at least for one wealthy banker and his family. 1 ½ stars out of 3.

THE TRUTH. I love Ethan Hawke. I hate French movies. Most of them are awful. And what makes it more frustrating is the cast involved here. We get Hawke as the American, coming to France to spend time with his wife and her mother, who was a famous actress. Also starring Juliette Binoche, and Catherine Deneuve. There were a few interesting and thought provoking scenes, but most of it was garbage that the filmmakers probably thought was deep. I’ll give it an extra half a point for making fun of filmmakers that use shaky cams. 1 ½ stars out of 5.

THE SUNLIT NIGHT. This is the story of an aspiring artist who starts to work for a famous painter in Norway, where she meets a fellow New Yorker. It stars one of my movie star crushes — Jenny Slate (when I talked to her at Critics’ Choice Awards last year, all I said was “I loved ‘Obvious Child’” and she merely replied, “Thanks” before walking away with her fiance). It was nice to see Gillian Anderson and David Paymer, a great actor that hasn’t been in anything I’ve seen in ages (I’m one of the few people that doesn’t watch Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Zach Galifianakis plays a weirdo that does Middle Earth type of battle reenactments. 1 star out of 5 (my wife thinks I’m being too generous with 1 star, but I think that’s just because she hates my love of Slate).

RETALIATION, starring Orlando Bloom. The story of a demolition worker that wants to get revenge on the priest that molested him as a child. It reminds me at times of First Reformed (Ethan Hawke) and Calvary (Brendan Gleeson), although those movies are both better. It was interesting how the character was written, with anger and not trusting anyone. He has trouble having a normal relationship, but things get really, really dark. Be warned if you seek this film out. 3 stars out of 5.

STUNTWOMEN: THE UNTOLD HOLLYWOOD STORY. As a kid that watched movies, I became obsessed with stuntmen for a few years. I think it was when Burt Reynolds played one in Hooper (I was thrilled to meet the stuntman this was based on at the Fallbrook Film Festival years ago). Although the narration from Michelle Rodriguez was annoying, it was great to see the woman who did the stunts on Wonder Woman (the ‘70s TV show, not the recent movie). Her dad was a stunt double for Ronald Reagan and Gary Cooper back in the day. It was a thrill listening to her talk about throwing Jack Nicholson from the car in Terms of Endearment, and even when she gets sad because she misses the industry and thinks she won’t be remembered. And while I’m one of the few people that didn’t care for True Lies, it was interesting to hear the woman talk about how she had to drive a limo off a bridge, while grabbing onto the ladder of a helicopter. Come on, you didn’t think Jamie Lee Curtis did that herself, did you? Another woman talks about her favorite moment being able to kiss Paul Newman. Hey…it’s not all jumping off buildings! We hear lots of stories that went wrong (one woman would have been killed on Raiders of the Lost Ark if she didn’t insist on wearing a vest).

Things slowed a bit in the middle section, and I would have liked a few more minutes devoted to husbands, kids, and their family lives. Overall, it was an interesting documentary.

3 stars out of 5.