SAN DIEGO — Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers will bring a mix of country, bluegrass and folk music to San Diego during a stop on his Mule Pull ’24 Tour.

Accompanied by his long-time band The Food Stamps, the Eastern Kentucky native will be belting out new renditions and fan favorites at Viejas Arena on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Some of Childers’ top songs, according to Apple Music, includes tunes like “Feathered Indians,” “Whitehouse Road,” “Lady May,” and “All Your’n.”

After winning Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards in 2018, Childers received his first Grammy Awards nomination in 2020 for Best Country Solo Performance.

More recently, the Appalachia born musician was just presented with Pandora Radio’s Billions Award, signifying more than one billion streams on the service.

Childers is set to release his new album, “Rustin’ In The Rain,” this Friday, Sept. 8 on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. He hosted a special show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee this week to celebrate the new record.

Included in this fresh collection of music, Childers unveiled his breakthrough lead single, “In Your Love,” with an official music video that debuted as YouTube’s No. 1 trending music video. The song has since garnered over 6 million video views.

While reflecting on the new album, Childers said, “This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps. (Photo credit: Sam Waxman)

For those hoping to listen to Childers perform live in San Diego, you may want to lock in your tickets as soon as possible because this popular artist has seven sold out shows on the books as of early September.

Tickets for the show will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales will go live the following Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. Registration for pre-sale access is open now via Ticketmaster. Full ticketing details can be found at here.

Move like there’s a “House Fire” next week for your chance to experience the sounds of Appalachia, right here in Southern California.