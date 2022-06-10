ANAHEIM, Calif. – Visitors at Disney California Adventure Park on Thursday were in for a shock when they saw an animatronic Spider-Man hit the wall during a routine stunt show at Avengers Campus.

In the video posted to Instagram by Darren Lee, the Spider-Man can be seen launched off of a building on the right side of the screen, eventually crashing into the slats on the building on the left.

Just before his crash, watchers can hear Tom Holland, who plays the web-slinger in Marvel’s Spider-Man films, say “Sharon, airbags please.” The computerized voice of Sharon, Spider-Man’s articificial intelligence assistant, responds “the web facility is not equipped with airbags.”

During a typical stunt, featured below, Spider-Man launches off of the building on the right and is released from the string, performing a flip in the air before landing on the building to the left.

Despite the damage done to the building in the popular-new Disney park area, the attraction wasn’t down for long and parkgoers were able to catch later showings of the swing at Avengers Campus.

A representative from Disney told Deadline following the event, “as with any flight, there can be some bumps along the way, but Spider-Man was back in action in time for his afternoon adventures in Avengers Campus!”