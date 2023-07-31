Angus Cloud, an actor best known for his role as the drug dealer as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s “Euphoria,” has died at 25.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family said in a statement to the celebrity news and gossip site.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, TMZ reported.

The family also shared that Cloud recently lost his father last week and that the only comfort they have right now is that the two, who were extremely close, are reunited.

Officials have not shared Cloud’s official cause of death.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.