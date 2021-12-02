Andrea Bocelli adds San Diego stop in 2022 tour

SAN DIEGO — World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced new U.S. tour dates, including a 2022 stop in San Diego.

The new dates also include performances in San Jose, Austin, and Oklahoma City and are additions to Bocelli’s 21-city Believe North American Tour, his largest tour to date. Bocelli will perform alongside some of the top orchestras in the country, according to a Thursday morning announcement from his team.

The tour includes two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 15-16 followed by shows in Europe at the start of 2022. Bocelli returns to the U.S. for the annual In Concert For Valentine’s tour in February 2022.

New June 2022 Believe Tour dates include:

June 15, 2022 / San Diego / Pechanga Arena

June 16, 2022 / Los Angeles / Hollywood Bowl

June 18, 2022 / San Jose / SAP Center **

June 22, 2022 / Austin / Moody Center

June 23, 2022 / Oklahoma City / Paycom Center

The San Jose performance is a rescheduled show from June 2020 and all tickets originally purchased are valid for the 2022 event.