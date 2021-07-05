Singer, actress Andra Day honored with key to the city

SAN DIEGO — Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Andra Day was honored Friday with a key to the city.

Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe joined Day, a Golden Globe-winning and Grammy-nominated performer, at City Hall to honor her accomplishments and proclaim July as “Andra Day Month.”

Day was raised in southeastern San Diego and graduated from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts in 2003.

Gloria presented her with a key to the city in recognition of her talent and success, including her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the biopic “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” The role earned 36-year-old Day her first acting Golden Globe.