LONG BEACH, Calif. — Fans of a 90s sitcom that’s imprinted the hearts of many will soon have an opportunity to relive those nostalgic moments in a new interactive experience.

It all starts at the Central Perk cafe, where “Friends” Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller have spent many hours hanging out with mugs of caffeine in hand.

But this coffee shop isn’t located at on W86th St. between Columbus Ave. and Broadway in New York City. Instead, this gathering place can be found just north of Long Beach at 4661 Silva St. in Lakewood.

Dubbed “The FRIENDS Experience,” fans can immerse themselves in the world of that quirky friend group by exploring interactive set recreations.

For instance, there will be a chance to plop down on that iconic orange couch inside Central Perk. After that, fans can head on over to Rachel and Monica’s apartment to talk life and love in their kitchen.

Fear not, there will also be an opportunity to dance in front of the iconic fountain that first brought the famous American television series to life during the shows opening credits.

The FRIENDS Experience. (Photo credit Original X Productions)

The FRIENDS Experience. (Photo credit Original X Productions)

The FRIENDS Experience. (Photo credit Original X Productions)

The FRIENDS Experience. (Photo credit Original X Productions)

The FRIENDS Experience. (Photo credit Original X Productions)

During this experience, you’ll get to learn about the making of the show from props to costumes and the storyline. Exclusive “Friends” merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Tickets can be bought for singles or groups of six, eight or 10 guests. Pricing starts at $35 for adults with premium ticketing options available with added perks. More information can be found here.

“The FRIENDS Experience” opens Friday, June 22 in the Long Beach area location and will remain open until Sunday Sept. 17.

“Friends are family,” so grab your besties and head to this unique Southern California happening.