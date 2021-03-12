AMC aims to reopen California theaters next week

SAN DIEGO — AMC says it hopes to reopen nearly all of its California locations next week if local authorities allow.

AMC said in a news release Friday that it is preparing to resume operations at California theaters on March 19 “assuming the proper local approvals are in place.” AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles will reopen Monday afternoon with the remaining 23 movie theatres in Los Angeles County opening March 19.

San Diego County is expected to move into the less-restrictive red tier on the state’s coronavirus reopening system on Wednesday. The state hit its goal Friday of administering 2 million vaccine doses to California’s hardest-hit communities, a move that triggered the relaxing of some thresholds for tier assignment.

Breweries, distilleries and wineries were busy preparing to reopen. As of Saturday, they can offer outdoor service with limitations without requiring customers to buy food.