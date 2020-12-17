‘Aloha,’ Aloha Taylor: Iconic meteorologist signs off for now

SAN DIEGO — Aloha Taylor, the iconic FOX 5 meteorologist, said “goodbye for now” Thursday, signing off of the station for the final time after 20 years on the air.

Taylor, who has also enjoyed a successful career in real estate, says she’s worked hard toward a goal of early retirement, and that she’s now looking forward to spending more time with friends and family as she sets off on a new chapter.

“I just want to thank you and let you know how much I appreciate all of your love and support throughout the many years,” she said, in a message to viewers. “You truly have blessed my life and I’m ready for the next chapter. All my love and aloha to you!”

“In Hawaiian we don’t have a word for goodbye,” Taylor added. “We say ‘a hui hou’ — ‘until we meet again.'”

