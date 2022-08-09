SAN DIEGO — Fifteen-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will be coming to San Diego later this summer for the North American leg of her world tour, it was announced Tuesday.

The Alicia + Keys World Tour will be making its stop at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater at San Diego State University on Friday, September 9.

Coming off a three-month European arena tour, Keys recently kicked off her North America leg of her world tour with a sold-out show in in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a news release.

The San Diego tour date will cap off a six-show run in California, with two shows in San Francisco and three shows in Los Angeles preceding it.

The concept of the tour is inspired by Keys’ longtime friend and mentor, the legendary singer Prince, who died in 2016, according to the news release.

You can find more information on tour dates and purchasing concert tickets here.

In 2019, Keys and her husband, rapper and music producer Swizz Beatz, purchased a 10,600-square-foot mansion in La Jolla for more than $20 million.