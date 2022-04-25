SAN DIEGO – Are you ready to fall down a rabbit hole of fun?

A new interactive boozy experience inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” is coming to San Diego this week and will be available for anyone looking to go a little mad while living out their Mad Hatter tea party dreams.

The event, held at Carte Hotel in downtown, welcomes attendees into a transformed space filled with “Alice in Wonderland” inspired cocktails, desserts and treats, riddles, games and more. The “immersive cocktail adventure” runs April 28 through June 26.

“Join us for a theatrical, alternate reality experience that will take you down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass,” a description for the event reads.

The 90-minute experience is “for those both curious and curiouser” and is described as “the tea party to end all tea parties.” Tickets are $49.50 per person and are booked on a reservation system. Reservations are first-come, first-served.

While the event is for those who are 21 and up, officials say that family-friendly sessions are available for those looking to bring the family. The venue can also be rented out for groups, corporate events, or even unbirthday parties!

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.