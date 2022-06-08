MALIBU — Zoinks!

This summer, Airbnb is partnering with Warner Bros. to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the live-action “Scooby-Doo” film by offering fans a chance to stay in the iconic Mystery Machine van.

The van rental, hosted by Matthew Lillard who played Shaggy in the film, will offer guests the chance to spend a night filled with Scooby-Doo nostalgia off the Malibu coast, according to Airbnb.

“I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since,” reads a statement attributed to Lillard in Airbnb’s press release. “I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!”

Airbnb will allow guests to book three individual one-night stays on June 24, June 25 and June 26 for only $20 a night. The van will be loaded with all-you-can-eat snacks, mystery-themed games and a virtual greeting from Matthew Lillard himself, the listing said.

The stay will also include a late-night screening of the “Scooby-Doo” film equipped with popcorn, movie candy and of course, Scooby Snacks.

Starting June 16, at 10 a.m. PT, fans can request to book a stay in the Mystery Machine via Airbnb.

The Airbnb listing says the Mystery Machine van will be parked overlooking the Pacific Ocean and will include an outdoor set up with lounge seating and a hammock to admire the view.

If you are unable to get away with booking a stay because of those meddling kids, the movie is available to stream on HBO Max for you to satisfy your Scooby-Doo nostalgia.