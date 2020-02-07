Adventureland closed after crews extinguish small fire at Disneyland

Sleeping Beauty’s Castle is seen prior to the opening day at King Arthur Carousel during the Disneyland 50th Anniversary Celebration at Disneyland Park on May 4, 2005 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire that broke out in Disneyland Thursday evening, officials said, KTLA reported.

Adventureland was closed off as a result, a Disneyland spokesperson said.

The small fire was reported around 6:10 p.m. and handled after one engine arrived on scene, said Sgt. Shane Carringer with Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

Video from the scene shows flames glowing in an area behind the Disneyland Fire Department building on Main Street. The park spokesperson said the blaze was in a backstage area.