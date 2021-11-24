Adele says she had her heart broken in San Diego, ‘lost her mind’ in Chula Vista

A member of staff sorts copies of the new album from British singer-songwriter Adele, “30” in Sister Ray record store in the soho area of central London in November 19, 2021. (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Apparently Adele had her heart broken in Chula Vista, and San Diegans have some questions.

The revelation came on “Wild Wild West” from the English pop superstar’s new album “30.” The song makes half-a-dozen references to California cities, including unsurprising shout-outs to Los Angeles and San Francisco but also some … less-conventional territory (Modesto? San Bernardino?).

For San Diegans though, it’s a shout-out to the South Bay that really piqued interest.

“I lost my mind in San Bernardino, even Chula Vista and Modesto, I broke my heart in San Diego,” the singer-songwriter croons.

“Wild Wild West” is a bonus track exclusive to albums sold at Target, but as word of the song reached a wider audience, theories started pouring in on what brought Adele to America’s Finest City.

“Why on earth was adele in chula vista?” one Twitter user wrote. “shopping at the plaza bonita mall?”

“my only theory so far is tacos el gordo,” came another listener’s reply.

Guesses varied, but references to that beloved South Bay institution were at the top of the list. “Imagine seeing Adele at tacos (el) gordo,” another person wrote.

Others simply wanted to commiserate:

me and adele 🤝 broke our hearts in san diego https://t.co/I9OXcKr11f — 𝓂𝒶𝓎𝒶 (@2mayaz) November 23, 2021

FOX 5 has reached out to Adele’s public relations team to ask about recent trips to San Diego and for any of her favorite spots in town. We expect a response any moment.

Her last major show in San Diego came back in 2011. It was so in-demand that it quickly sold out and drove premium prices on resale sites, even after it was moved from Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay to the much larger open air venue at San Diego State University (now known as Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater).

Adele dazzled in a show the San Diego Union-Tribune called “mesmerizing,” but when her next big North American tour came in 2016, it didn’t include a stop in San Diego. The singer opted instead for six nights in Los Angeles, a trip that San Diego super fans undoubtedly were willing to make.

The London-born singer calls L.A. home, with three houses in the Beverly Hills area, according to a recent interview with British Vogue. It’s possible that in her next tour, Adele will stray a little farther south for a concert date in San Diego, but details have not yet been announced.

All the fun speculation aside, it’s worth considering whether Adele’s words are being taken a bit literally. The album is her first since the singer’s high-profile divorce, and it deals with themes of heartbreak and loss throughout.

This song is no exception, with Adele singing about getting “hitched in a big white dress” and raising a child in the “wild wild west” before she “got soaked” and ended up “so sad and stressed.” If Adele is mourning the relationship she built and lost in California, it’s possible every part of the Golden State is associated with her heart break. Plus, the cities fit her rhyme scheme.

If you ask us, though, our money’s on Tacos El Gordo.