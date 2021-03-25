Actress Jessica Walter, best known for her role in ‘Arrested Development,’ dies at 80

Jessica Walter attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Arrested Development” Season 5 at Netflix FYSee Theater on May 17, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY (KTLA) — Jessica Walter, an Emmy-nominated actress best known for her role on “Arrested Development,” died on Wednesday at her home in New York City. She was 80.

Walter’s daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirmed her mother’s passing in a statement to Deadline.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Bowman stated. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Walter was nominated for an Emmy award in 2005 for her performance as the icy matriarch Lucille Bluth in “Arrested Development.” She won an Emmy starring in Amy Prentiss. In 1971, she starred in “Play Misty for Me,” which was Clint Eastwood’s directing debut. That role garnered her a nomination for the 1972 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.

Her career spanned five decades and most recently included voice work on “Archer.”

