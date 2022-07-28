SAN DIEGO – Halloween frights and delights are back this fall at SeaWorld San Diego with the return of the Howl-O-Scream showcase.

Starting Sept. 16 and running through the end of October, the park will host its second edition of the event featuring haunted houses, scare zones, a new live show and themed bars, among other features. SeaWorld has made available more than 300 performer roles, known as “scare actors,” to deliver an extra spooky experience for guests this year.

“When night falls and a carnival of horrifying creatures surrounds you, just try to put on a happy face,” the park’s website reads.

Auditions already are underway to fill the positions and run on select dates through Aug. 14. All auditions for actors ages 18 and older, regardless of previous experience, are being conducted at the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute.

Those interested are asked to sign up in advance by clicking or tapping here.

For guests, SeaWorld is offering tickets as low as $31.99 with savings up to 60% running through Sunday. It is considered a separately ticketed nighttime event at the park.

Officials warn that it is only intended for mature audiences and is not recommended for children under 13.

See a horrifying preview of the event and secure your tickets here.