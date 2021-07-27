Actor Bob Odenkirk collapses on set of ‘Better Call Saul’: report

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Bob Odenkirk attends the premiere of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” Season 5 on February 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized Tuesday after collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul,” according to media reports.

Odenkirk, 58, was taken to the hospital by ambulance while shooting the sixth and final season of the hit AMC show in New Mexico, Variety and TMZ reported. The reason for his collapse has not been publicly disclosed, but Variety reported Tuesday night that he still was receiving medical care.

Odenkirk has been a comedy force since the late 1980s as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” as well as a comedy partner with David Cross on “Mr. Show.” His profile has risen considerably in recent years with his portrayal of the lawyer Saul Goodman on the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff “Better Call Saul.”

His most recent movie release came in March with the action thriller “Nobody.” He also recently appeared in an episode of the Netflix comedy show “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.”

Odenkirk has been nominated four times apiece for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for “Better Call Saul.”