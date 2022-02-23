Southern California residents who are also Auto Club members can now purchase a Disneyland ticket package that brings the cost to as little as $60 per day.

Like Disneyland’s SoCal resident deal, AAA ifs offering a deep discount on three-day, weekday only tickets that are valid for about three more months. However, each Auto Club choice is $20 less than Disney’s.

For the cheapest option of $179, AAA members can buy a three-day, one-park-per day ticket.

Pay $239 and they can either tack on 1) Genie+, Disney’s new service that allows guests to bypass the standby line on certain attractions or 2) a park hopper option that provides the ticketholder entry to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park in a single day.

Genie+, which is essentially the replacement for the old FastPass/MaxPass system, costs $20 per day. Meanwhile, the park hopper option adds $60 per ticket.

AAA’s most expensive option allows visitors to get both Genie+ and the park hopper for $299, which brings the average cost to about $100 per day.

Tickets can be used on weekdays only through May 26, 2022 — just in time to see the return of three nighttime spectaculars: Disneyland Forever fireworks (Fridays only, since this doesn’t run Monday-Thursday), World of Color and the Main Street Electrical Parade. All three shows are coming back on April 22, Disney announced Tuesday.

AAA’s offer is valid for Southern California residents with ZIP codes from 90000 to 93599 and also for Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999.

Disneyland Resort theme parks now use a reservation system, so the Auto Club advises members to check the calendar for availability before purchasing.

Full details can be found here.

For residents outside the area and/or those who prefer to visit the Anaheim theme parks on the weekend, the Auto Club also offers other deals on Disneyland tickets, including multi-day options that are as cheap as about $70 per day.