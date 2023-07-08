The first red panda cub was born at the San Diego Zoo in almost two decades. (Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

SAN DIEGO — A four-week-old endangered red panda made history this week after making its public debut as the first cub born at the San Diego Zoo in almost two decades.

Zoogoers who were in the right place at the right time in the mid-morning hours Thursday took in a rare and remarkable sight as the baby red panda entered the outdoor habitat in the zoo’s Asian Passage alongside its mother.

This moment was the first time staff and guests were able to get a glimpse of the curious cub outside of its den, following its birth on June 9.

The roaming cub represents a significant milestone for the zoo as the youngster is the first of its species to be born at the park since 2006, said the San Diego Wildlife Alliance.

“The birth of any animal is always an emotional experience, but for a species that hasn’t conceived in so long, this moment is even more remarkable,” said Erika Kohler, senior vice president and executive director of the San Diego Zoo. “Every birth carries so much weight, so this cub provides hope for everyone working to save this important Asian species.”

Born to first-time parents Adira and Lucas, the unnamed cub has stayed secluded in their den, mostly eating and sleeping during its first few weeks of life.

According to zoo officials, newborn red panda cubs tend to nurse from their mother for about 13 to 22 weeks. They become more active and begin exploring their surroundings around six to seven weeks of age.

Wildlife professionals say the global population of red pandas has dwindled by as much as 40% over the past 50 years, which has landed the animal on the list of endangered species.

According to the zoo, red pandas face several threats, including habitat loss and degradation related to increased human encroachment and climate change.