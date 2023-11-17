SAN DIEGO — San Diego Comic-Con 2024 may be over half a year away, but the time to snag a badge has officially arrived.

Open Registration for badges to attend next year’s event starts this Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. The waiting room for badge purchase will open an hour prior at 8 a.m.

The price for badges varies depending on how many days of the convention you would like to attend. Adult badges start at $79 per day for Friday to Saturday. On Sunday, adult badges start at $54. Discounts are available for teenagers ages 13 to 17, U.S. servicemembers and seniors.

Comic-Con officials say a badge will be automatically be converted to a four-day one if you purchase a badge to attend every day of the convention.

With badges likely to sell out within minutes after opening, here’s a quick guide about what you should know if you are trying to attend the world’s biggest convention for fans next year.

What you will need before registration opens

In order to get into the waiting room for badge sales, you will need access to your Comic-Con Member ID and a handy credit or debit card. If you do not have a Member ID, you can create one on the here.

If you plan to attend with others, you will also need the IDs and last names of the people you are buying a badge for.

After 8 a.m., log-in to your Member ID Portal to join the virtual waiting room. It is best to verify beforehand that you have access to a valid account before the queue opens. And of course, be sure to enter the waiting queue ahead of the sale starting at 9 a.m.

However, there is no need to be in the waiting room right at 8 a.m. According to Comic-Con officials, early arrival does not provide any advantage over those who arrive later than you.

What happens when the registration opens

Once you are in the waiting queue, Comic-Con officials say it will automatically refresh every 30 seconds until you enter a registration session. Do not manually refresh your browser after you are in the waiting room or else you may not be able to get back in.

As soon as the registration opens, members will be randomly selected to enter a timed registration session.

You will have 15 minutes to select which days you would like a badge for. You can also reserve badges for up to two other people with their Member IDs. A timer will appear at the top of your page to keep track of when your session will expire and send you to the back of the line.

After you have picked your desired badges, you will need to add them to your cart before proceeding to checkout. Comic-Con has a visual walkthrough of what the information session will look like here.

When the badges are safely in your cart, you can head to checkout to enter your card information. According to Comic-Con officials, payments will be processed within 72 hours after the order in the registration session.

However, it is important to note that the registration session will only show you the badges that are available at that time. Since they are offered as daily options only, it may mean that some days might already be sold-out by the time you get to register.

What happens after registration?

Comic-Con badges will be shipped to most attendees, professionals and press who purchase or register for a badge before the shipping deadline.

Be sure to have your most current shipping address already in your Member ID account before registration opens.