SAN DIEGO — A trio of nostalgic boy bands will be getting back together to put on a show in San Diego this fall.

98 Degrees, O-Town and All-4-One are set to perform at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., the live music venue said on its website.

98 Degrees, a pop group known for their hits “I Do” and “Because of You,” is led by television personality Nick Lachey. He has hosted shows like Netflix’s “Love is Blind” and “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.”

O-Town was created by the MTV show “Making The Band” in 2000. The pop group released popular songs like “All Or Nothing” and “Liquid Dreams.”

All-4-One, who blended the genres of pop and R&B, made their mark with hits such as “I Swear” and “So Much in Love.”

All three groups combined have sold 80 million albums, as well as garnering a billion online streams and countless awards.

Tickets for the concert range from $32-$135.