Nostalgia Nights are coming to Nason’s Beer Hall in the Gaslamp Quarter. (Photo: Courtesy of Pendry San Diego).

SAN DIEGO — “It’s like a rad little time capsule back to the 90s and we are really excited about it,” said Chef Brandon Sloan.

He’s referring to Nostalgia Nights at Nason’s Beer Hall in the Gaslamp Quarter. This craft beer bar is bringing back the taste of time-tested classic snacks with a special 90s throwback menu every Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chef Sloan says the launch of this themed night was inspired by Nason’s clientele, many of which he says grew up during the 90s and remember all the snacks and drinks of the era. Those favorites can now be enjoyed again with an added adult twist.

For instance, guests can choose to sip a Hawaiian Punch, except this time it will be spiked with bacardi and banana liqueur with added pineapple juice, lime juice and Pop Rocks candy.

Or maybe you’d prefer to cheers with another retro drink on their nostalgic menu. There’s an Appletini with vodka, pear cognac, granny smith apple juice, apple slices, luxardo cherries and a Pop Rocks rim.

The food menu screams “the 90s” yet each dish is a reinvented version made with fresh ingredients. Who remembers Bagel Bites night? Well, Nason’s Beer Hall is here to remind you!

Other bites include the classic Hamburger Helper, which is revamped with fresh cheddar cheese, macaroni and seasoned beef. There’s also Chef Sloan’s versions of the Cosmic Brownie, Oatmeal Cream Pie, and Toaster Strudel.

The full Nostalgia Nights’ menu can be found here.

The 90s-inspired food and drinks can be enjoyed while listening to live music from the era. There will also be games of the generation that can be played for added nostalgia.

“We think it will really resonate with the community,” said Chef Sloan. “Ninety’s live music, cocktails with Pop Rocks and homemade bagel bites — I can’t think of a better way to start the weekend.”

Nason’s Beer Hall is located at Pendry San Diego, a boutique hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter. The address is 570 J St. in San Diego.