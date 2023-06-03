SAN DIEGO — From deep fried ravioli and funnel cakes to classic lemon shake-ups, the San Diego County Fair has more than 100 food vendors serving up an array of tasty options.

Scattered across this year’s fortress of flavors will be nine new peddlers of bites and drinks. That’s according to the Del Mar Fairgrounds, which recently announced the event’s newest stands.

Some fare fairgoers can expect includes “ooey, gooey” cinnamon rolls, deep-fried chicken pot stickers rolled in Cheetos and deep-fried s’mores, just to name a few.

Here are nine new food vendors making their debut at the San Diego County Fair this season.

Boba King will be serving up Boba Drinks and RedBull Infusions.

In Your Face Pies will be featuring sweet and savory Hand Pies and Pie Cones.

Cheesy Chef will be serving gourmet Grilled Cheese and a 1 pound block of mozzarella.

Hawaiian Honey Cone will be serving “yummy” Honey Cone ice cream.

Funnel of Love will have Heart-Shaped Funnel Cakes served love.

Rise & Shine Desserts will be featuring Sweet Mini Pancakes and Breakfast Sausage Dipped in Funnel Cake Batter.

The Greek will be serving up a tasty Gyro Pita, Chicken Pita and Greek Salad.

Agua Freska with be pouring refreshing Agua Fresca flavor variations.

Sugar Puff Candy will be featuring a new craze: Freeze-Dried Candy.

Don’t miss out on all the flavors this fair season. Snag your tickets to the event here.

The 2023 San Diego County Fair will run from June 7 to July 4 and will feature art, educational exhibits, livestock, fun, games, rides, food, music, entertainment, shopping and more.