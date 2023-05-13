SAN DIEGO — From wavy coastal waters to easy-going lakes, there are many places across San Diego County for kayakers of all levels to explore.

With year-round weather that fares well with those looking to enjoy the great outdoors, kayakers in the region have ample opportunity to take out their personal watercrafts or rent them for the day.

Here are six places to go kayaking in San Diego County for water adventurers of all kinds.

Lower Otay Lake

This reservoir is located in Chula Vista and offers views of rugged mountain scenery. This artificial body of water is actually the home of the U.S. Olympic Training center for rowing sports, according to the City of San Diego. Its flatwater makes it perfect for kayaking. There’s a $6 entry fee for those bringing their own boats and a boat rental dock for those needing to rent one for the day.

Lake Cuyamaca

This kayakers haven is located in Julian and is surrounded by pines and oak trees. One special quality about this lake is that it’s stocked with rainbow trout, so kayakers can enjoy a paddle and then spend some time fishing for their dinner. Kayaks are available to rent onsite. For those looking for an adventure longer than one day, this lake also has campsites available to book.

Carlsbad Lagoon

This North County lagoon, which is also known as Agua Hedionda, is located near the coast in Carlsbad and offers an array of watersports, including kayak rentals. This lagoon is also an ecosystem that’s home to many different type of habitats. Kayakers can enjoy views of marshlands while watching fish jump into the air and birds swoop into the waters.

Lake Jennings

This lake is surrounded by rolling hills in Lakeside. It’s a drinking water reservoir owned and operated by Helix Water District, according to its webpage. It will it make you feel as if you are in the middle of the wilderness. Bring your kayak or rent one there, and paddle around to the sounds of vast wildlife.

Mission Bay

Mission Bay Park, according to the city, is the “largest aquatic park of its kind” in the country. It is made up of over 4,235 acres in roughly equal parts land and water. For kayakers looking to also take a dip, Mission Bay has eight designated areas for swimming. Sights to see at this popular spot include SeaWorld San Diego roller coasters and green parks filled with people.

La Jolla Shores

This gentle beach stretches about one mile along the La Jolla coastline. It’s a popular kayaking spot with a couple different tour companies offering guided excursions into rock caves in the area. While paddling here, expect to see sea lions and maybe even leopard sharks that inhabit the waters and shoreline. For kayakers who prefer salt water, this may be your go-to spot.

Whether it’s a family outing, a friend group meet-up or a solo adventure, these six places are perfect for kayaking right here in San Diego County.