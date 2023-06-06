SAN DIEGO — Waterfalls have a gift of offering soothing sounds and sights for outdoor adventurers.

The natural flow of water is a sign of hope to those who are lost and looking for a drink or hikers wanting to be in a state of relaxation.

If you can’t make it to places like Yosemite National Park, here are some waterfalls to check out locally in San Diego County:

Los Peñasquitos Falls : Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, which is 7 miles roundtrip, features a waterfall cascading through volcanic rock at the west end of the preserve where the paths meet.



All waterfalls are dependent on the recent rainfall.

All waterfalls are dependent on the recent rainfall.

Park rangers warn about hiking in summer months when the temperatures can reach triple digits. Most rescues occur due to dehydration and heat exhaustion.