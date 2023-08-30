SAN DIEGO — Labor Day weekend is upon us! For those who have yet to make plans for the long holiday, there are plenty of ways to kick back and relax right here in San Diego County.

With an Excessive Heat Warning making most of the region sweat in the days ahead of the three-day weekend, many residents may be looking for ways to cool off as they spend their time leisurely.

Here are five things to do to kick-off the month of September as we honor all the work and contributions of laborers across the country:

— Go paddle boarding: What better way to spend the holiday than out on the water? San Diego County has several ideal spots for paddle boarding such as Mission Bay, La Jolla Shores, Carlsbad Lagoon, or one of the county’s many reservoirs. Check ahead to ensure bookings are available.

— Post up at the beach: Sink your toes into the sand at one of San Diego’s pristine beaches. This option is for those who don’t mind crowds as Labor Day weekend is sure to bring out the beachgoers. Plan ahead for parking and get there early to make the most out of your beach day.

— Have a park picnic or barbeque in the shade: There are county parks scattered throughout the region that are ready to provide you shade and grass this Labor Day weekend. This is a great option for those looking to escape to some greenery, all while grilling up their favorites.

— Go boating: From sport fishing and whale watching to diving excursions and relaxing dinner cruises, the options are many when it comes to enjoying some local fun off the coast. There are tour options in the San Diego Bay, Coronado, Oceanside, and boat rentals at some county lakes.

— Cool off with the family at Sesame Place San Diego: Soar down some water slides, splash in the wave pool, and then grab a tube to relax in the lazy river at this water park. Kids ages 3 to 9 can get in for free Labor Day weekend when accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket.

Enjoy your three-day weekend San Diego and be safe out there!