SAN DIEGO — Though Thanksgiving has come and gone, many San Diegans still have family and friends in town for the weekend.

From murder mystery dinners to holiday shows and music concerts, America’s Finest City is the place to be for entertaining house guests post-holiday.

Here are five things to do Thanksgiving weekend in San Diego:

— “Lightscape” at San Diego Botanic Garden

This one-mile walking trail is lit up to delight visitors. “Merging nature and art, the garden will come to life at night with festive sights and sounds for all to enjoy,” said the event’s coordinators.

Better move quickly if you hope to land tickets. As of Friday morning, Thanksgiving weekend slots are only available for Sunday.

— “Winter Wonderland Swim” at Plunge San Diego

Grab your swimsuits and head to Belmont Park for “Winter Wonderland” fun at Plunge San Diego — this is the West Coast after all. The facility has been transformed into a warm winter oasis. There will even be fire pits for roasting s’mores.

Plunge San Diego is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with the obstacle opening at 10 a.m. Swim sessions can be purchased by the hour or full day passes.

— “The Dinner Detective” Murder Mystery Dinner Show at Courtyard by Marriott Downtown

With everyone all together, groups can solve a “hilarious mystery” while you feasting on dinner. According to event organizers, this is America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show.

General admission for the the dinner show, which includes a four-course meal, starts at $81.95. Better move fast, as of Friday morning this event was almost sold out.

— “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” at the Old Globe

The whimsical story based on the book by Dr. Seuss will be brought to life in theatrical form this Thanksgiving weekend. For those looking for a holiday-themed activity, this show is sure to check all the boxes.

Tickets, which start at $74, are available for a variety of show times both Saturday and Sunday. This is a family-friendly event.

— “Pirates Week Rum Tastings & Entertainment” at Miss B’s Coconut Club

It’s “Pirates Week” at this Caribbean-style eatery in Mission Beach. If your looking to enjoy some drinks, food and entertainment with your Thanksgiving weekend guests, this spot has just that. From 5-7 p.m. Saturday, there will entertainment from Steel Drums, as well as a Zaya Rum tasting.

There will be specials like $10 Local’s Summer Zaya Rum Piña Coladas and $5 off rum flights. Arr, Matey!

Enjoy time with family and friends this weekend, San Diego.